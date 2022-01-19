The death of a family member is never easy. Expected or unexpected, it takes a toll on everyone.
Some of us are well organized and make things easy for our heirs. Others leave a mess, a legacy of turmoil, excessive cost and delays in getting an estate settled.
You need to be as sure as possible that everything will go smoothly upon your death and with regard to your assets and your estate planning. Here are some fundamental guidelines that everyone should respect. Trust and other planning documents
Complete and update your trust and other planning documents. You understand the many benefits of a revocable living trust as the core of your estate plan. When you create the trust and title, all of the nonretirement assets in your trust, the costly and time-consuming probate process is avoided. This is a gift to your family members on every level. Be sure, in other words, that your home, other real property and investments and bank accounts are titled in your trust.
The terms of your trust and your estate planning must be tailored to your situation. They must proactively reflect an understanding of estate tax, gift tax, capital gains tax and property-tax issues that result from newly adopted Proposition 19. By implementing tax planning and asset protection steps while you are living, you can avoid passing along myriad problems after you die.
Critical is your choice of successor trustee, the person who will manage your estate upon your death. Be sure to name a responsible person, typically a family member. Do not name the child who is the oldest just because he or she is the oldest. Do not name the child who lives nearby, simply because he or she lives nearby.
If your children and other heirs have expectations about the terms of your trust and who will inherit your assets, be careful about this. If one child or other heir is favored in some way, you will ideally share this information with all family members. If someone in the family will be upset, they should be upset at you, not their siblings. You should not leave a legacy of disharmony among your children and other heirs.
Other essential housekeeping:
• Be sure that a child is able to access your safe deposit box. This assumes, of course, that you trust that child or other individual. Typically, this will be the person who is named as your successor trustee.
• Be sure to leave password and other such information so that your accounts can be located and accessed.
• Be sure to update the beneficiary designations for your IRAs and other retirement accounts. Too often, individuals designate beneficiaries when they create such accounts and never look at them again. Now that you have a spouse and kids, you probably do not want your younger brother to inherit your IRA accounts – because you named him when you started work and were not then married.
Share information now
At minimum, educate your successor trustee about your assets, your planning and how that individual can access all of your information. I strongly recommend having your successor trustee join you in a meeting with your estate planning attorney. The trustee can then ask questions, learn about the process and be comforted in the knowledge that professional guidance will be available.
Getting your affairs in order and sharing that information with your family members are gifts to your family.
Michael Gilfix, Esq., is a partner at Gilflix & La Poll Associates in Palo Alto. For more information, call (650) 493-8070 or email MG@Gilfix.com.