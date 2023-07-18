Several years ago, my mother’s friend Grace Agardy gave her a recipe for Chinese chicken salad (slightly modified here). While not “authentic” Chinese fare, it is light and delicious and soon became a family favorite. It’s perfect for a hot summer evening, or to take along to a potluck.
While Chef Chu’s famous chicken salad is still my favorite, I have sampled some other Chinese restaurants’ versions and this recipe beats them by a mile. Enjoy!
• 1-2 cooked chicken breasts
• 4 tablespoons white wine vinegar
• 1/4 cup toasted sesame seeds
• 1/3 cup toasted sliced or slivered almonds (optional)
• Chow mein noodles (could substitute rice noodles, fried)
Boil chicken breasts (can also use leftover plain chicken). Cool. Shred.
Wash lettuce and cut into slivers. Chop scallions.
Simmer sugar, salt, pepper and vinegar until slightly thickened for dressing (will thicken more as it cools). Cool. Add oil and stir/whisk. Refrigerate. Whisk or shake again before adding to salad.
Pour dressing over lettuce; toss to make sure well incorporated.
Add chicken, sesame seeds, almonds and scallions. Toss lightly.
Top with chow mein noodles. Serve with sliced baguette, if desired.
Tip: Heads of lettuce vary greatly in size. If large, after shredding, set some aside to see if needed after you toss with dressing.
