Established in 1976, the Los Altos Senior Program, now the Adult 50+ Program, offers a wide variety of programs and volunteer opportunities for active adults age 50 and up.
The Adult 50+ Program is free to participants, and membership is not required. Participants must create a CivicRec profile to register for classes, activities, and events. To set up a profile, visit tinyurl.com/
Activities offered have expanded to address the growing mature adult community and its interests. They range from classes to workshops, sports, trips, special events, tax preparation and referral services.
• Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave. Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
• Grant Park Community Center, 1575 Holt Ave. Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
