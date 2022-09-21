Compassion Week is an annual event for churches, groups and individuals to work together toward a common and worthy cause. This year’s organized acts of kindness will take place Oct. 15-23.
There are many opportunities for local seniors to participate, and there is plenty of important work to be done.
“We will have a broad range of activities for seniors,” said organizer Yvonne Murray via email. “Most of the projects are intergenerational and give the opportunity for seniors to participate with all ages and abilities – to help build a stronger, more compassionate community.”
According to Murray, opportunities include “packing hygiene kits for the homeless, writing cards for veterans being cared for at the local VA hospital, sewing – either in a group or in their own home, preparing and serving meals for the homeless, assembling teacher STEM kits, meal packing for Rise Against Hunger, and attending a community forum on current social topics.”
For seniors who prefer to avoid group settings or are unable to attend them, there are take-home projects such as making no-sew fleece blankets, knitting scarves, decorating pillowcases and various sewing projects.
Feedback from past participants has been enthusiastic.
“Compassion Week is a fantastic way to get all ages involved, especially seniors, with a diverse set of projects,” Pam Milan said. “I love that we even had projects that enabled seniors to help seniors. I especially enjoyed working on the fleece blankets and knowing my efforts were helping others.”
Bob Vizza, another senior participant, added, “Compassion Week has enabled me to see the needs in our immediate community and given me the chance to find a project that responds to those needs. I can join a project or lead a team to support an organization I care about.”
Founded in 2013, Compassion Week is sponsored by Fremont Bank and Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation.
