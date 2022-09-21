Compassion Week 2022

This year’s Compassion Week will offer a broad range of opportunities for seniors to give back to the community. Last year volunteers decorated giftbags, left, and packed STEM kits for teachers, right.

 Courtesy of Compassion Week

Compassion Week is an annual event for churches, groups and individuals to work together toward a common and worthy cause. This year’s organized acts of kindness will take place Oct. 15-23.

There are many opportunities for local seniors to participate, and there is plenty of important work to be done.

