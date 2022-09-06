Los Altos Scout Troop 103 conducted its Eagle Court of Honor ceremony for four new Eagle Scouts Aug. 28.
The Eagle Scout designation is the highest rank in Scouting. To earn the Eagle rank, Scouts must lead a community service project, hold troop leadership positions and perform service hours for their respective communities.
The new Eagle Scouts and their projects:
• Devan Choksi built a four-part workout structure for his school, The King’s Academy in Sunnyvale. The structure provided long-term value during the pandemic as well as after, for students, athletes and staff members. Over the course of more than four months and a total of 460 hours, the project was completed with help from Scouts, friends and family.
• Dylan Cordeiro built a pergola for his church in Milpitas. Noticing a lack of people around the outdoor statue of Mary, he determined that a bit of shade and appeal could make the area more inviting. The project took a total of more than 150 hours of planning and constructing, with help from adult leaders and many Scouts.
• Kyle Deng redesigned and replanted the garden at the entrance of Springer School, from which he graduated. The garden is at the front of the school, and the project helped establish a welcoming sight for staff, students and their families. The project focused on environmental conservation, using native plants adapted to California’s weather as well as better irrigation techniques. The project took 149 hours to complete, with support from Troop 103 Scouts and parents.
• Jonathan McCartney refurbished seven old picnic tables and built and installed two benches and a Living Garden sign at Springer School in Mountain View. The refurbished picnic tables now offer a safe and splinter-free place for the students to sit and eat their lunch. The two benches near the Living Garden provide a seating area for those watching the activities on the school’s blacktop and keep them from sitting on the ropes protecting the flowers and plants in the garden. The Living Garden sign provides valuable information to people entering the garden. The project took a total of 209 hours of preparations and work, with support from fellow Scouts, family and friends.
For more information, visit troop103losaltos.org.
