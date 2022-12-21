Los Altos School District administrators provided an update on the planning process for the district’s 10th school, including design site plans, but cash-flow projections have leaders considering the possibility of another bond to support it.
The school is set for construction at California Street and Showers Drive in Mountain View. Architect Lisa Gelfand presented two schematic design possibilities for the campus – one based on a TK-8 school with a population of 900 students and the other a TK-5 school for 600 students – and outlined timeline and budget projections in a status report to the LASD Board of Trustees Dec. 12. Both plans include a Mountain View city park in the northeast corner of campus, joint-use athletic fields and courts, a parking lot along California and school buildings to the south.
When factoring in total construction costs, associated soft costs and the district’s contingency budget, LASD is looking at a total price tag of $161.602 million for the new campus.
LASD purchased the 11.65-acre site in 2019 for $155 million, but selling some of the property rights to developers and striking deals with the city of Mountain View to sell two acres of the land for a city park and to allow the city joint use of athletic fields meant the district would contribute only $27.7 million.
The district intended to sell 610,000 square feet of the site to developers, raising a total of $79.3 million, but so far, the district has sold 391,000 square feet for $58.8 million. That’s a disappointing number to LASD administrators, who were hoping to have sold more, if not all, development rights by now.
LASD will enter the California Environmental Quality Act process upon board approval of the final project description in January. Construction is set to begin in early 2025, which gives the district some time to determine how to handle the huge deficit.
Complicating matters is the district’s bond cash-flow deficit.
Local voters approved Measure N in 2014, a $150 million bond aimed at upgrading, maintaining and expanding schools to prevent overcrowding. Measure N expires in the 2024-2025 school year. The current bond fund cash flow projects a deficit of $141.5 million come the end of the 2026-2027 school year.
The district will receive the remaining $85 million of Measure N funds in the 2024-2025 school year, but it must also pay off $71
million in Bond Anticipation
Notes in the same school year that construction will begin.
“Bottom line, we don’t have enough money right now, obviously, to do everything that’s on this potential expense slide, so that’s going to be a point of conversation as we go forward,” said Randy Kenyon, former assistant superintendent of business services, who still provides consulting services for the district.
Trustee Bryan Johnson raised concerns about the cash-flow projections.
“This is an enormous hole,” he said. “I expected a few more slides, given the big negative numbers here, with options or recommendations or something, because I look at this and I’m, like, ‘Well, we just can’t go forward.’”
Fellow trustee Steve Taglio reframed the conversation to address how LASD should move forward in light of the budget shortfall and suggested shifting the three-year deferred maintenance plan from Measure N into another bond campaign and using those funds instead for the 10th site.
Some trustees saw Taglio’s idea as problematic, considering that voters approved Measure N to both fund the construction of a new school and to perform maintenance on existing campuses. But Taglio reasoned that unforeseen circumstances, including the pandemic and record inflation rates, have altered the trajectory of the original plan for the Measure N bond in a way the public would understand.
“We’re going to need another bond, for sure,” recently appointed board president Jessica Speiser said. “It may be that the bond is for both of the things we’re talking about, but we should discuss them separately to understand the different buckets.”
The next opportunity to pass a bond would be the primary election in March 2024, well after 10th-site costs would be adding up.
“I have a problem with proceeding in advance of voters giving us the rest of the money that would be required for the 10th site, especially in light of our enrollment trends over the last few years,” Johnson said. “We are in a very different place in more ways than when we made that pitch.”
Taglio said he would be more concerned about stopping progress on the 10th site while trying to figure out next steps, and wants to avoid “grinding to a halt for a year and half while we wait to pass a bond.”
Johnson concurred with Taglio, noting that LASD is legally obligated by the city of Mountain View to build athletic fields on the 10th site by a deadline it is already not on track to meet, creating an added concern about postponing construction.
The board ultimately agreed to hold a special study session dedicated to discussing bond spending and related issues.
“I want us to remember that this is the development of a school within our community for the next hundred years … and that we still have the problem of having 10 schools on nine sites that is impacting our programmatic offering to students,” Superintendent Sandra McGonagle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments