Los Altos School District administrators provided an update on the planning process for the district’s 10th school, including design site plans, but cash-flow projections have leaders considering the possibility of another bond to support it.

The school is set for construction at California Street and Showers Drive in Mountain View. Architect Lisa Gelfand presented two schematic design possibilities for the campus – one based on a TK-8 school with a population of 900 students and the other a TK-5 school for 600 students – and outlined timeline and budget projections in a status report to the LASD Board of Trustees Dec. 12. Both plans include a Mountain View city park in the northeast corner of campus, joint-use athletic fields and courts, a parking lot along California and school buildings to the south.

