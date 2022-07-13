A few weeks ago, a Mountain View Los Altos High School District parent received an Explanation of Benefits form for his children’s COVID tests and was flummoxed by the cost. His sons, both Los Altos High School student-athletes, took at least 12 COVID tests throughout the school year so that they could participate in sports. The total? More than $3,600.
According to the EOB form, each test came in at $298, with the family’s insurance covering $119. While the form was not a bill and the family was not required to pay any money out-of-pocket, the parent in question, Mark (who asked that his last name not be used for privacy reasons), was concerned about the high cost of each test and wondered if the costs were being billed correctly.
“They’re doing these nasal swabs en masse for sports –are they really charging $300 each?” Mark said.
That may seem a bit steep for a COVID test, especially at this point in the pandemic. According to Reuters, government-backed insurer Medicare set the basic cost of a COVID-19 test at $100. However, the price reflected on Mark’s EOB form doesn’t necessarily reflect the money the diagnostics company is bringing in.
How does ‘free’ school testing work?
MVLA partnered with Inspire Diagnostics last year to provide PCR lab tests to staff and students at no out-of-pocket cost. In the past year, students had access to COVID testing no matter their insurance status, though insured students and faculty members’ tests would be billed to their insurance providers. Depending on the insurance, some providers would pay Inspire as low as $40 and up to $119, as in Mark’s case.
In some cases, including Mark’s, the on-site tests were treated as “out of network” visits, so insurance companies send checks directly to clients that are meant to be paid to Inspire directly through its online portal.
According to Nancy Kang, vice president of business development at Inspire, tests may be billed as high as $300, but the company does not receive any money beyond what is paid to it by an individual’s insurance company – not from the school district, the state, the federal government or the individual.
“We don’t receive any difference,” she said. “We receive whatever the insurance pays us and we don’t get anything else.”
Mike Mathiesen, MVLA associate superintendent of business services, said part of the reason the district chose Inspire to conduct on-site testing is because it provides staff to administer tests so that district staff weren’t required to conduct the tests or ship them out for assessment.
“It was a lot simpler and efficient for us,” Mathiesen said. “With other programs, the school had to provide the staff to administer the tests and we needed to drop off the package somewhere. There were more logistics involved.”
Kang said such services are reflected in the billing of each test.
For uninsured students, Inspire received money from the Health Resources and Services Administration via the CARES Act from last year to March 22, when the Uninsured Program and Coverage Assistance Fund stopped accepting claims due to lack of funds. However, Inspire and MVLA did not stop providing equitable access to COVID testing.
Changes for upcoming year
In the upcoming school year, uninsured MVLA students will still be able to receive free testing, but they must undergo an extra step: Their parents must fill out an Uninsured Group Application through Medi-Cal. Implemented by the state Department of Health Care Services, the program covers COVID-19 diagnostic testing, testing-related services and treatment services, including vaccination, hospitalization and all medically necessary care, at no cost to the individual. The program will continue until the last day of the calendar month in which the federal public health emergency ends.
“We definitely want to promote this application because it is available in the state of California,” Kang said. “And we will never turn away any student or staff in any of the districts that we serve.”
MVLA sites will continue to offer COVID testing throughout the summer on a more limited schedule. Local elementary and middle school students are also eligible for testing at certain sites and times as well.
