The Mountain View High School Sports Boosters seek volunteers to work at the Spartans Tree Lot on campus, with 3 1/2-hour shifts available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days through Dec. 19.
Mountain View High programs will receive $18 per volunteer hour worked, and volunteers may choose the program to which they would like the funds directed.
Per Mountain View Los Altos High School District policy, all adult volunteers must be vaccinated and submit proof of vaccination to the district at bit.ly/3CCja5y.
To volunteer and for more information, visit bit.ly/30FiX3V.