This holiday season, many newly housed residents may be receiving a surprise housewarming gift – provided by local elementary school students.
During their annual Gratitude Week last month, students at Ventana School in Los Altos assembled move-in-ready kitchenware packages for the newly housed in the Bay Area.
Ventana School’s Gratitude Week is a time for students to celebrate and be thankful to the community around them, according to director of elementary education Nicola Berlinsky.
As an addition to Gratitude Week, Berlinsky last year launched the program to give back. She and others at the school are working with the nonprofit Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency (BOSS) to help more than 42 low-income families move into their new homes this month.
Ventana for several years held a food drive during Gratitude Week – without much active participation among students, Berlinsky said. That led her to create a program through her own experiences.
Prior to her move to the Bay Area, Berlinsky started Community Kitchen Kits, an organization based in Los Angeles that provides pre-made kitchens and ships them to the newly housed.
“When I was sharing about this organization, the community of the staff was very supportive,” she said.
Berlinsky noted that the pre-made kitchens are more cost-effective than consistently buying pre-packaged foods.
“When people are unhoused, it’s hard for them to cook for themselves, and eat a consistently healthy diet,” she said.
Restoring people’s lives
At Ventana, Berlinsky directed students to gather gently used, recyclable materials from home, such as plates, bowls, utensils and other kitchen items.
“The whole parents’ body and staff started bringing in their (materials) on Monday,” she said. “A lot of willing volunteers just jumped in.”
Any necessary items they didn’t collect were purchased at Goodwill, such as sponges, dishcloths and potholders.
During the event, Berlinsky said students and parents alike were extremely involved and determined to create the perfect package for someone in their community.
“They took such care to think, ‘What would someone think opening this package?’” she said. “We didn’t want anything that wasn’t quality or packaged.”
Throughout the process, the teachers educated students about homelessness and the roots behind it, according to Berlinsky.
“The fastest-growing group of unhoused peoples are women, children and teens,” she noted. “We really want to dispel the myth around why people become unhoused.”
On the final day, Ventana students made 32 basic kits, along with nine for larger families.
Through the collaboration with BOSS, Ventana hopes students can “join in a community altogether to restore people’s lives,” Berlinsky said. “(Community service) should be to benefit not just those who are doing the service, but also for the people who are actually receiving it.”
