12_14_22_SCH_Ventana_CourtesyOfBerlinsky2.jpg

Ventana School students celebrated Gratitude Week by working with the nonprofit Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency to help previously unhoused families move into new homes with fresh kitchen supplies. 

 Courtesy of Nicola Berlinsky

This holiday season, many newly housed residents may be receiving a surprise housewarming gift – provided by local elementary school students.

During their annual Gratitude Week last month, students at Ventana School in Los Altos assembled move-in-ready kitchenware packages for the newly housed in the Bay Area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.