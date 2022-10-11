10_12_22_SCH_lunch2.jpg

Carly Gomez, above, serves lunch every weekday at Covington School.

After a whirlwind summer of planning, Los Altos School District administrators finally feel like they have hit their stride with their new Universal Meals Program, serving 21,400 meals to LASD  students in August and nearly 44,000 meals in September.

LASD recently implemented the lunch program in accordance with a state law passed in July 2021, which requires public school districts and charter schools serving students in transitional kindergarten through grade 12 to provide two meals free of charge (breakfast and lunch) during each school day to students requesting a meal, regardless of their free- or reduced-price meal eligibility.

10_12_22_SCH_lunch1.jpg

Students grab a tray with a side of fruit and vegetables along with their choice of hot lunch.
10_12_22_SCH_lunch4.jpg

Covington School students line up by meal choice and then head to the school’s newly built serving windows to receive their food.
10_12_22_SCH_lunch3.jpg

A recent Revolution Foods hot meal served at Covington School: refried bean dip served with rice and a side of Fritos.

Covington School overcomes steep learning curve

