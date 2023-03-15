03_15_23_YK_tutors.jpg

Local students Adam Faradjev, from left, Adit Chintamaneni and Bella Boshernitsan banded together to tutor Ukrainian refugee children.

 Courtesy of Tutors for Ukraine

Local high schoolers are using the power of language to help ease Ukrainian refugees into life outside their war-torn homeland.

Tutors For Ukraine, an organization founded by three high school students last August, provides Ukrainian refugees with free, virtual one-hour English tutoring sessions to improve their speaking, writing and reading skills. While they hope to expand their reach, they currently are a team of nine high school- and college-aged tutors working with 12 Ukrainian refugees across the globe on a weekly basis.

