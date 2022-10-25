Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Eleven members of Los Altos Scouts BSA Troop 4103 participated in a community earthquake drill Oct. 16 to support the Los Altos Hills Teen Community Emergency Response Team with its training.
“It is important that even teens learn how to protect themselves, their family, neighbors and friends in case there is a disaster,” said Victoria Bebee of the Los Altos Hills CERT program.
CERT is a national program that trains volunteers in emergency preparedness skills and response. The Scouts BSA program also trains Scouts in first aid, emergency preparedness, life-saving and search-and-rescue skills.
The emergency drill at Los Altos Hills Town Hall served as a way for the two organizations to come together for a purpose – while also having some fun. Troop 4103 Scouts volunteered to play victims with realistic broken bones, skin ruptures and other injuries that were created by the CERT moulage
experts.
“These realistic exercises are very important for emergency preparedness,” Bebee said. “When disaster strikes, muscle memory will kick in and guide our trainees to do the right thing.”
Teen CERT members learned to perform triage and sort out their volunteer victims based on the urgency of required treatment, while Scouts had the opportunity to refresh the knowledge learned during their Scouting activities.
By volunteering for the disaster simulation, Troop 4103 Scouts participated in the worldwide Messengers of Peace program, which aims to inspire young people to make the world a better place by contributing to peace and sustainable development in their communities.
For more information on the Los Altos Hills Teen CERT program, visit lahcfd.org.
