10_26_22_SCH_teencert2.jpg
Courtesy of Miranda Hoogendoorn

Eleven members of Los Altos Scouts BSA Troop 4103 participated in a community earthquake drill Oct. 16 to support the Los Altos Hills Teen Community Emergency Response Team with its training.

“It is important that even teens learn how to protect themselves, their family, neighbors and friends in case there is a disaster,” said Victoria Bebee of the Los Altos Hills CERT program.

10_26_22_SCH_teencert1.jpg

With help from local Scouts, Los Altos Hills CERT teens practice triage on “earthquake victims.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.