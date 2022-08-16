08_03_22_SCH_troop37.jpg

Troop 37’s new Eagle Scouts include, from left, Cole Metcalf, Michael Luk, Tim Hein, Joseph Falkenburg and Derek Beatty.

 Courtesy of Troop 37

Scout Troop 37 of Los Altos conducted its Eagle Court of Honor ceremony for five new Eagle Scouts June 4.

The Eagle Scout designation is the highest rank in Boy Scouts. To earn the Eagle rank, Scouts must complete and lead a community service project, hold troop leadership positions, perform service and complete a minimum of 21 merit badges.

