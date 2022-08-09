When Aiden Jia of Mountain View was in second grade at Bullis Charter School, he experienced an unfortunate incident that inspired a book.

08_10_22_SCH_author1.jpg

Aiden Jia wrote about cultural differences and schoolyard respect in “Dumplings Are Made of Love,” a tale of food and inclusion inspired by a real-life dumpling incident.

With help from his parents, 8-year-old Aiden has published “Dumplings Are Made of Love,” a story that features themes of diversity, inclusivity and respect. It is illustrated with the budding artist’s drawings.

08_10_22_SCHLS_dumplings_bookcover.jpg

