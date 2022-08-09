Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
When Aiden Jia of Mountain View was in second grade at Bullis Charter School, he experienced an unfortunate incident that inspired a book.
With help from his parents, 8-year-old Aiden has published “Dumplings Are Made of Love,” a story that features themes of diversity, inclusivity and respect. It is illustrated with the budding artist’s drawings.
Aiden said his story originated from a frustrating experience at school, when friends told him the dumplings he brought for lunch smelled bad.
“I worked with him on it and encouraged him to write it down,” said his mother, Fang Lu. “In this story, he shared his experience and how he solved the issue with his friends.”
Aiden, who starts third grade at BCS this month, succinctly explained the moral of the story: “Everything should be respected.”
In the story’s outcome, Aiden writes: “There were no more comments on my dumplings. There were no more comments on any other food at the lunch table. Together with love (and some dumplings), we can make a more inclusive world.”
Three boys with smiles stand at a table, as birds fly overhead and the sun shines.
“I encouraged him to share his story,” Lu said. “When I was in school, the same thing happened to me.”
Shared experience
Lu recalled a professor who told students not to bring Indian or Chinese food to the lab because it smelled.
“I didn’t say anything about it, and I regret it,” she said. “When I look at the new generation, I see confidence that they have in their culture. People are more open to it.”
Aiden’s story resembles one Larry Chu Jr. of Chef Chu’s restaurant fame experienced decades earlier. In the story of his life by Norma Slavit, “Pork Buns and High-Fives,” Chu also learned lessons about respect after schoolmates made fun of smelly pork buns he had packed for lunch.
Lu said “Dumplings Are Made of Love” has sold approximately 70 copies on Amazon as of last week. Aiden plans to donate the proceeds from sales to purchase books and supplies for his school.
The book, which took approximately six months to put together, may be just the start of a publishing career for Aiden.
“I’m thinking about doing another book,” he said, declining to reveal details. “I hope that my book will make other kids want to publish books.”
