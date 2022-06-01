Los Altos and Mountain View schools and law enforcement agencies mourned the killing of 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week, including 19 schoolchildren. In the wake of the mass shooting, both the Los Altos and Mountain View police departments increased their presence at local schools.
Los Altos School District Superintendent Jeff Baier said district administrators are regularly in contact with their law enforcement partners, including the LAPD, the MVPD and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.
LASD and the Mountain View Whisman School District posted messages of support to their schools’ communities, with attached resources including tips for how to talk with children about violence and how to cope in the aftermath of a school shooting.
“I want you to know that we will do everything in our power to not only keep you safe, but allow you to focus on what matters most: learning, teaching and our children,” MVWSD Superintendent Ayindé Rudolph wrote in a statement to parents.
As new details emerge about Uvalde law enforcement’s response to the crisis as it unfolded May 24, parents of children at the school as well as people nationwide have questioned the efficacy of police departments to adequately respond to such emergency situations.
Los Altos Police Chief Andy Galea expressed confidence in his department’s ability to respond to an active shooter.
“After the Columbine tragedy in 1999, law enforcement agencies across the nation transitioned to the rapid response models in addressing active shooter scenarios,” Galea wrote in an email to the Town Crier. “All Santa Clara County police agencies participate in active shooter training and train with other agencies. Any active shooter situation will be a multi-jurisdictional response. In addition, the Los Altos Police Department offers active shooter training to all Los Altos schools.”
Gun violence prevention
The mass shooting reignited a heated national debate on gun control and what can be done to effectively prevent gun violence in schools.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a national activist organization that advocates for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence, is one of the groups drawing participants from the Los Altos area and throughout the South Bay this week. Jessica Blitchok, a San Jose lawyer and mother, co-founded the local chapter after having what she calls an “enough” moment in 2018, in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting. At the time, she had one child in middle school and one in high school, both of whom were terrified of something similar happening to them. She was looking for a way to help combat gun violence.
“Guns are much more accessible in Texas than in California, which is why we need to advocate for nationalized common-sense gun laws,” Blitchok said. “Get in contact with your representatives – the louder we are, the more pressure they feel and the more pressure they will put on their colleagues to get it done.”
Moms Demand Action also organizes candlelight vigils for victims of gun violence and partners with Soul Box Project events, collaborative, large-scale art projects to raise awareness about gun violence prevention.
The next local Soul Box event is scheduled 2 p.m. Saturday at Plaza de Sol, 200 W. Evelyn Ave., Sunnyvale.
To join the local chapter of Moms Demand Action, text the word “ACT” to 64433.
For more information on the Soul Box Project, visit soulboxproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments