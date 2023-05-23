05_24_23_SCH_EssayWinnerLoganRamanathan.jpg

Ramanathan

High school junior Logan Ramanathan’s favorite subject isn’t biology, and the Los Altos Hills resident said he has no interest in becoming a doctor.

And yet, with an idea to create artificial organs to save lives, Ramanathan was recently named one of 10 winners of the 2023 Student STEM Writing Contest held by The New York Times.

