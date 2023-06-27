06_28_23_SCH_ayaanbooksinc.jpg

Ayaan Dhruv distributed art created at Justice Vanguard’s Juneteenth Festival to businesses in Los Altos, Mountain View and Palo Alto. Above, Books Inc. in Mountain View showcases the art alongside a Juneteenth book display.

 Coutesy of Ayaan Dhruv

Los Altos student Ayaan Dhruv knows the impact art can have on the community.

In partnership with his sister, Aanya, their February project “Poetry on Windows” brought student-written poetry on the subject of climate change to downtown storefronts. The siblings intertwined their passions for writing and climate activism to conceive of the project in an effort to meaningfully spread a message through the power of poetry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.