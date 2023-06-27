Los Altos student Ayaan Dhruv knows the impact art can have on the community.
In partnership with his sister, Aanya, their February project “Poetry on Windows” brought student-written poetry on the subject of climate change to downtown storefronts. The siblings intertwined their passions for writing and climate activism to conceive of the project in an effort to meaningfully spread a message through the power of poetry.
Now, Ayaan, a rising eighth-grader at Nueva School, is working alongside racial justice and education nonprofit Justice Vanguard to bring visual art that promotes antiracism and the wider message of the recently passed holiday Juneteenth with a new project, “Art on Windows.”
Juneteenth, signed into law as a national holiday last year, commemorates the announcement of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas June 19, 1865. Although the announcement occurred more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, slavery was made illegal only in Union states in the following couple of years. In the century and a half that followed, Juneteenth has become a symbolic date commemorating Black liberation in the U.S.
For the past four years, Justice Vanguard has been hosting an event growing in size each year to celebrate Black history and educate local residents about the past, as well as what the current struggle for liberation looks like.
Ayaan said he was inspired by the holiday and wanted people to “celebrate by making art based on community, culture and change.”
“The last project that I did incorporated environmental awareness and poetry, so I wanted to do something again to promote justice, this time for the also important cause of Juneteenth,” he said. “Instead of poetry, I felt like art could also be very important to the Juneteenth event.”
Art for a cause
When Ayaan approached Justice Vanguard co-founders Kenan Moos and Kiyoshi Taylor with the concept, they enthusiastically accepted and began brainstorming ways they could incorporate an educational component in the project. They opted for a “drawing station,” which served as an extension of the Justice Vanguard merchandise and education booth.
At Justice Vanguard’s Juneteenth Festival, held June 17 at Hillview Park, Ayaan and other volunteers set up the station with coloring pages and pages with inspirational prompts, such as “What does community mean to you?” Attendees had access to colored pencils and markers so they could create a piece that meaningfully answered the questions.
The station proved popular, with more than 50 people stopping to draw throughout the day, but the project may have suffered from success in a way, because most people took their drawings home with them. While it was nice that people got to take their work with them in commemoration of Juneteenth, it left Ayaan, Moos and Taylor with just 15 pieces of artwork from attendees.
Because Ayaan aimed to expand to featuring art in other downtowns, including Mountain View and Palo Alto, Moos recruited his visiting cousins to create some more work so the project could be expanded to all three cities. Meanwhile, Moos and Taylor worked on pulling together some educational content that could be accessed via QR codes as Ayaan contacted storeowners to display the work.
Anyone visiting downtown Los Altos, Mountain View or Palo Alto can see original artwork alongside resources about Juneteenth, Black history and Justice Vanguard’s mission. In downtown Los Altos, the art is on display at Starbucks, Linden Tree Books, The Shade Store and Satura Cakes. In Mountain View, the art is posted at a public kiosk and at Books Inc. In Palo Alto, it can be viewed at Philz Coffee and Coupa Cafe.
Ayaan was excited about the Juneteenth partnership – and that his project expanded to more than twice the number of storefronts that participated in “Poetry on Windows.”
Beyond the art station, Ayaan and his family enjoyed themselves at the Juneteenth Festival. Ayaan’s father, Mitesh Dhruv, won the pingpong tournament, earning himself a custom Justice Vanguard notebook and pen – and of course glory.
Despite complications this year – like being without a stage and sound equipment due to a last-minute cancellation – the event raised more than $9,000 through drink, food and merchandise sales, approximately $3,000 of which will go toward Justice Vanguard’s Blackalaureate Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships at the end of each school year to local Black students who demonstrate a dedication to learning both within and beyond the classroom.
For more information on Justice Vanguard, visit justicevanguard.org.
