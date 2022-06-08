Max Zonana, 2022 graduate of Mountain View High and young writer, struggled with writing from an early age. However, by the time he graduated last week, he published multiple works of journalism, personal essays and even satire in the campus newspaper the Oracle and the Stanford Daily. Writing is now a craft he takes pride in.
Zonana’s trouble with writing didn’t stem from a lack of ideas he wanted to express, but from physical limitations. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a disability that affects movement and speech, when he was just over a year old.
“Unlike most kids at age 5, I couldn’t write or use a computer,” he said. “In fourth grade, I started typing on a laptop, but I still type eight words a minute, so it takes me longer than my peers.”
Zonana’s mother, Kathy, said she and the other people around him could tell early on that he was not only naturally intelligent, but also incredibly persistent. She shared a story about a visit with an occupational therapist where the therapist challenged Zonana to crawl over his mother’s legs to reach the toys sitting on the other side of her. This wasn’t something he was physical capable of, but the therapist wanted to see him try. Rather than going up and over his mom, Zonana took the long way and army-crawled around her legs to get to the other side.
“And the therapist said, ‘Oh, I would just love to work with him,” Kathy recalled. “He had a remarkable effect on people. He really sparked a lot of love and care from others, and people really wanted to invest their time and care in him.”
Village of support
To help Zonana reach his full potential, he and his family have cultivated a large network of people – affectionately dubbed “Team Max” – comprising dozens of people, including occupational therapists, speech therapists, teachers, classroom aides, family members, and more.
With support from Team Max, Zonana had a primarily fully inclusive education, with some dedicated classroom aides to ensure his safety and some “pullouts” for more specialized instruction, including writing. Kathy observed her son really leaning into writing in when he was a freshman, despite the difficulties, inspired by his ninth-grade English teacher, Mia Newton.
By the end of the year, Zonana was invited to join the school journalism program.
“My mom is a journalist, so I thought it would be a fun thing to try out and help me get better at writing,” he said.
His published work ranges from news reporting to personal essays, with some experimentation with satirical fiction. In one story published while in the Stanford Daily’s Summer Journalism Workshop, “Disabled, But Still White,” Zonana thoughtfully examines how he is treated based on his disability in contrast with the systemic racism he observes in many facets of society. “Spasm Cuts: Not All Booked But All Chaos” is a humorous and topical faux-journalistic piece about a fictional barbershop where all of the employees are living with cerebral palsy, and its customers are desperate to find haircuts when all the salons are closed, left dissatisfied and with random bald spots.
Next year, Zonana plans to attend Pomona College, a private liberal arts university in Claremont. Freshmen at Pomona enter without a declared major so they can explore possibilities, though Zonana is thinking he will likely study something in the humanities.
When Zonana speaks of his own successes, he places great emphasis on the people who have supported him.
“My story wouldn’t be possible without everyone who helped me all throughout school,” he said. “I want to thank everyone who helped me.”
