Local elected officials, educators and developers gathered the morning of Aug. 22 to mark the groundbreaking of a 110-unit educator workforce housing development at 231 Grant Ave. in Palo Alto.
Sponsored by Santa Clara County and largely funded by a $25 million grant from Meta, the complex will house teachers as well as classified and part-time employees who work in local school districts, including the Los Altos School District, the Mountain View Whisman School District and the Foothill-De Anza Community College District.
