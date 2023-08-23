231 grant 2

Holly Benson of Abode Communities, Ryan Patterson of Meta, county supervisor Joe Simitian, Los Altos Teachers Association president Chris Hazelton, Los Altos School District board president Jessica Speiser and Karen Davis of Century Housing shovel the first mound of dirt for the construction of the 231 Grant Avenue education workforce housing project.

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

Local elected officials, educators and developers gathered the morning of Aug. 22 to mark the groundbreaking of a 110-unit educator workforce housing development at 231 Grant Ave. in Palo Alto. 

Sponsored by Santa Clara County and largely funded by a $25 million grant from Meta, the complex will house teachers as well as classified and part-time employees who work in local school districts, including the Los Altos School District, the Mountain View Whisman School District and the Foothill-De Anza Community College District. 

231grantUSE.jpg

Chris Hazelton, president of the Los Altos Teachers Assocation; Bryan Johnson, Los Altos School District trustee; Jessica Speiser, LASD trustee; Sandra McGonagle, LASD superintendent; Vaishali Sirkay, LASD trustee and Erik Walukiewicz, LASD assistant superintendent of business services attend the breaking of ground ceremony for the 231 Grant Avenue education workforce housing project Tuesday morning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.