Meghan Shea, doctoral candidate at Stanford University’s Doerr School of Sustainability, outlined a diverse set of interests and experiences in her talk at the Sept. 21 American Association of University Women meeting.

10_05_22_SCH_shea.jpg

Shea

Held at Neutra House in Los Altos and available both in person and via Zoom, the meeting included attendees of the Tech Trek Science Camps for girls, held on college campuses and via Zoom last summer under the sponsorship of AAUW. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.