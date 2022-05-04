Last summer, I signed up to tutor English as a Second Language students through Talkversity, a local nonprofit designed to help students in grades 3-8 who need extra support learning English. Not knowing what to expect from the experience, I never would have imagined the impact I could have on a student – and the impact she would have on me.
I was paired with 8-year-old Risako Otsuka, who moved from Japan to Mountain View two years earlier. She was navigating a new country, surrounded by people who did not share her culture and did not speak her language.
In our first session, I met a shy but brilliant third-grader who was, more than anything, excited to learn. While we started off with simple vocabulary and reading lessons, I quickly realized that she was already familiar with this material and wanted to explore more challenging content.
I adapted, and we reviewed more advanced vocabulary, analyzed complex grammar and wrote short paragraphs on topics she showed interest in, such as the environment, animals and social studies. On other days, we spoke about geography, music or history. Risako enjoyed each lesson and actively took feedback with stride.
It was when I introduced her to a short story written in a creative style from a blog that I had visited, “Hyperbole and a Half,” in my own English class that I really saw Risako come alive. Admiring the styles and techniques of blogger Allie Brosh, Risako eventually incorporated some of them into her own work.
By the third session, Risako had gone out of her way to devour every single one of Brosh’s stories – on her own time. Overjoyed by her love of the blog, I felt like I had made a difference by exposing Risako to the creative style she grew to admire.
Risako and her family recently returned to Japan, and I feared that our tutoring sessions would be over. However, we have been able to make it work, despite the 16-hour time difference. We moved our sessions to Zoom Friday evenings (her Saturday mornings).
I’m glad we’ve been able to stick with it. Seeing her growth, I enjoy every session more than the last as each conversation becomes more insightful and eye-opening. I finally realized that tutoring is not just an activity or a simple way to gain volunteer hours, but also an opportunity to learn from someone else with different perspectives than mine.
We may be 5,000 miles apart, but we have learned that distance will not pull apart the strong relationship we have forged.
Annabelle Eaton is student at Pinewood School and a Town Crier intern.