Aarav Gupta ran a laptop drive at Santa Rita School in March to address the issue of income inequality in his community.

Many counties in the Bay Area do not receive proper funding, and students in those schools do not have access to high-quality resources to help them thrive and succeed in the classroom. It was when I talked to peers at my school that I first became aware of the magnitude of the problem of resource inequality. I previously knew it existed in the Bay Area, but I truly never internalized it until looking at the facts.

To put it into perspective, approximately 20% of children in the Bay Area live below the poverty line, which is higher than the national average. This consists of families earning less than $40,000, and families of four making between $50,550 and $84,250 are still considered very low-income. It may appear that the resource inequality gap only affects those in poverty, but it actually affects our entire community – crime and poverty are closely correlated, according to the San Francisco Standard.

