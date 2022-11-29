Over the last three years, I have spent hundreds of hours volunteering with West Valley Community Services, a Santa Clara nonprofit providing housing and financial aid for people all over the Bay Area.
What started as fulfilling volunteer hours soon made me realize the complex reality of welfare operations and my personal responsibilities in helping others. As I listened to how staff used ingenuity to meet the community’s needs, I became inspired to document what I found – not just for my own recollection, but to encourage support for nonprofits. With months of research, I examined the social and economic changes caused by COVID-19, how demand for nonprofit services increased and how to create beneficial legislation for nonprofits.
In 2020, nonprofit food banks across the nation experienced rapidly growing demand. Feeding America’s data shows that “in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and food insecurity skyrocketed, with more than 60 million people turning to food banks and their communities for food assistance.”
Food bank leadership believes the rise in demand for their services caused by the pandemic will linger for years after due to the economic disruption of the past few years. These statements are reflected in WVCS data. According to its 2019-2020 impact report, the nonprofit experienced a 42% increase in clients and an 86% increase in new clients. There was a 30% increase in food assistance requests and a 132% increase for emergency rental and utility assistance, compared to pre-pandemic times.
Toni Concepción, manager of pantry operations, has worked at WVCS for just under two years. She started at the onset of the pandemic and has seen how the organization evolved to meet changing community needs. Concepción oversees two markets and a mobile pantry, which serve an estimated 1,100 people a week.
She noted that the food pantry’s operations shifted to contactless service with an outside market and volunteer operating system, so clients did not have to touch items. Client services, another program WVCS offers, adapted to the pandemic with phone and Zoom meetings. Throughout the pandemic, WVCS also implemented personal protective equipment requirements by providing masks and sanitization before entering the food pantry.
Josh Selo, WVCS executive director, said that at the beginning of the pandemic, when information was scarce, many of the food pantry distributions became prepackaged. This came at the cost of requiring more volunteer help when many people had stopped signing up due to safety concerns.
Concepción is concerned about the senior clients at WVCS, as the isolated nature of quarantine caused many to suffer mental health and depression symptoms on top of financial insecurity. To counter this, WVCS workers went door to door to safely socialize and deliver necessities. Concepción said WVCS “became a lifeline” to seniors in need, filling a much-needed gap in both direct services and human contact.
Help for the homeless
In addition to programs like financial counseling and food assistance, WVCS is deeply involved in helping solve local homelessness. According to Selo, the nonprofit is tackling housing instability as one of its primary goals. It has initiated programs of affordable housing development and financial support for rent and housing measures. When WVCS began housing support for the region’s low-income residents, it was distributing approximately $90,000 in 2016 with rental and utility assistance. Once the pandemic arrived, Selo said it became clear that people needed a lot more housing support to keep them sheltered. In 2021, WVCS expanded its rental subsidies to more than $2 million, with the help of donors and partner agencies.
Selo noted that it is more efficient and cost-effective to maintain a person’s housed status than to try and rehome an unhoused individual. This is because the transition between unhoused and housed requires costs such as storage, transportation and loans, on top of mental and emotional strain. He said WVCS wants to help underprivileged residents hold on to as much money as they can, which means providing programs that donate birthday cakes for kids and school supplies as summer break ends.
From the perspective of WVCS, the biggest obstacle to addressing housing instability in the Bay Area is the lack of housing. The Bay Area is geographically small and follows California laws that protect single-family homeowners, keeping densely populated areas from building affordable housing.
People in California tend to view their properties as a primary investment asset and dislike threats to their value. Selo said there is a stigma against affordable housing that involves drug use or violence, but this is not supported by data. According to the Washington State of Commerce, homeless people are more likely to be victims of criminal activities rather than to initiate a crime.
Silicon Valley has seen a rise in unemployment, homelessness and household financial instability since the pandemic. When people can only access basic survival resources through private organizations, it shows the government’s inability to follow through on supporting its citizens. Based on the opinions of WVCS staff, there should be greater advocacy for affordable housing and legislation promoting legal donations.
Involvement in local government, bringing awareness of these issues to elected officials and educating the larger community on these issues will slowly achieve progress toward addressing social challenges.
Tiffany Yu is a Homestead High School senior and Town Crier intern.
