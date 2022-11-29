11_30_22_SCH_StudentVoices_homeless_illustrationByTiffanyYu.png
Illustration by Tiffany Yu

Over the last three years, I have spent hundreds of hours volunteering with West Valley Community Services, a Santa Clara nonprofit providing housing and financial aid for people all over the Bay Area.

What started as fulfilling volunteer hours soon made me realize the complex reality of welfare operations and my personal responsibilities in helping others. As I listened to how staff used ingenuity to meet the community’s needs, I became inspired to document what I found – not just for my own recollection, but to encourage support for nonprofits. With months of research, I examined the social and economic changes caused by COVID-19, how demand for nonprofit services increased and how to create beneficial legislation for nonprofits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.