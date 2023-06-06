06_07_23_SCH_IPPFfinals.jpg

Sophia Yang’s Speech and Debate Team celebrates their performance at the International Public Policy Forum tournament last month.

 Courtesy of Sophia Zhang

In seventh grade, I joined the MVLA Speech and Debate team to become a more confident speaker. I used to be that one girl in the corner of the classroom during class share-outs, the girl that always went last during class presentations. 

Since then, not only have I become a more confident speaker, but also a more assertive and thoughtful leader. Debate has opened up opportunities I would never have imagined, and has shaped me in ways I never would have envisioned.

