Approximately 63% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, meaning they cannot cover a $1,000 emergency expense with their savings. This adds up to Americans carrying a mountain of credit card debt, an estimated $986 billion.
Research has shown that early exposure to personal finance management helps start young adults on a better financial path and leads to better outcomes. However, roughly half the states, including California, do not offer any personal finance education in middle or high school. To address this issue, I founded a nonprofit called Cents for Teens with the mission to build financial literacy among teens.
The idea for Cents for Teens came from my own experience handling money. During the pandemic, I earned cash by tutoring kids on Zoom. Not knowing how to manage these funds, I started reading about budgeting, saving, investing and setting financial goals and also signed up for a financial algebra class from Northwestern University. I learned about bad financial decisions, such as taking on too much credit card debt, investing poorly or, worse, not investing at all.
I founded Cents for Teens to share this knowledge with other teens across the country. Cents for Teens offers engaging workshops with fun and easy-to-follow content that addresses practical day-to-day financial choices that teens need to make when they start earning.
The first Cents for Teens seven-week workshop series was attended by more than a hundred students from middle and high schools across the United States. We covered topics including budgeting, purchasing decisions, credit and debt, saving and investing, insurance, employment and taxes, and paying for college.
The positive feedback I received from students and parents gives me hope that I am headed in the right direction toward the mission to make every teen financially literate.
Camilla Gonzalez, mother of Nicolas Gonzalez, an eighth-grader at Egan Junior High School, thanked me for organizing the workshop.
“It is such an important subject that is given little to no attention at schools,” she said.
Roma Vierra, a fifth-grader at ABLE Charter school in Stockton, said Cents for Teens has taught her about personal finance topics such as understanding budgets, taxes, insurance and more.
“I have started a long-term budget to save for a phone,” she said. “I plan to set aside an emergency fund and a savings account, so I can spend without touching my savings.”
Teens can access all workshop videos for free on the Cents for Teens YouTube
channel (youtube.com/@centsforteens) and follow us on Instagram @centsforteens for more personal finance content and to get notified about future workshops.
If you are a teen who is interested in starting a Cents for Teens club to run personal finance workshops in your community, I would love to help you get started with tools and content. You can email me at centsforteens@gmail.com.
If there’s one thing I want to leave you with, it is to start investing early and often and believe in the power of time and compounding to grow your wealth.
Happy Financial Literacy Month!
Dia Hemanth, a sophomore at Los Altos High School, is the founder of Cents for Teens.
