Dia Hemanth hosts virtual financial education workshops through Cents for Teens with lessons that teach financial responsibility.

Approximately 63% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, meaning they cannot cover a $1,000 emergency expense with their savings. This adds up to Americans carrying a mountain of credit card debt, an estimated $986 billion.

Research has shown that early exposure to personal finance management helps start young adults on a better financial path and leads to better outcomes. However, roughly half the states, including California, do not offer any personal finance education in middle or high school. To address this issue, I founded a nonprofit called Cents for Teens with the mission to build financial literacy among teens.

