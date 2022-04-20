St. Francis High senior Milla Berenguer’s yearlong effort came to fruition last week when the school unveiled a new sustainability garden, coinciding with the school’s Earth Day celebration.
The garden will grow an array of vegetables the cafeteria can use to include in fresh meals for students, along with a variety of pollinators to support local insects and flora.
Berenguer conceptualized the garden when considering projects for her Independent Inquiry class as a junior last year. The course helps students cultivate an idea and then implement it.
When brainstorming her passion project, Berenguer asked the question, “How could we make the St. Francis campus a more sustainable one?”
She said her grandfather, climate scientist and San Jose State University professor Patrick Hamill, came up with the idea for a school food garden, and she was enthusiastic about it because she grew up gardening with her family.
It was difficult to get the project going at first because school was still online, so the majority of the work began last fall. Throughout the year, she and fellow members of the Environmental Club worked closely with the school facilities department to obtain and install raised beds, trenching, drip irrigation and plants. Fellow club member and Berenguer’s friend Taylor Davis’ father owns TKseed company, which provided many of the seeds and seedlings for the garden.
Berenguer emphasized the contributions made by her teacher Lesley Shortal, mentor Emily Thomas and the facilities department at St. Francis High.
“It was really helpful that the school was super supportive of the project,” Berenguer said. “None of this would have been possible without Miss Shortal or Miss Thomas. Facilities helped a lot with coordinating what to order and building beds and the piping for the drip irrigation.”
Budding environmentalist
The Environmental Club held Earth Day activities throughout last week, because the actual holiday will take place during students’ spring break. The club debuted the garden April 13 with its first planting ceremony, where students planted basil, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, kale, lettuce, sunflowers and marigolds.
“It’s the hope for all the plants that we grew in the garden to be used in the cafeteria, promoting the sustainability of growing your own food,” Berenguer said.
Berenguer expressed her great appreciation for everyone involved in making the garden a reality and for the opportunity to make the project possible through her Independent Inquiries class.
“Without Independent Inquiries, I wouldn’t have thought of creating this garden,” she said. “It allowed me to further develop my passion and my interest and I think it’s a really great thing to have on campus.”
Berenguer credits her grandfather for her lifelong interest in environmental sciences. Hamill was one of several thousand scientists who collaborated to produce the scientific reports that shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with former Vice President Al Gore and also contributed to research to fix the hole in the ozone layer.
Berenguer was accepted as an environmental studies major to several colleges on the West Coast, including the University of Washington, San Diego State and Loyola Marymount University. She remains unsure of which school she will choose, but she knows that her path forward involves making the Earth a greener place to live.