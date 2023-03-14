03_15_23_YK_upstage1.jpg
Jim Fung

Upstage Theater – a teen-run theater company with members across the Bay Area – is slated to perform its rendition of the musical “Follies” this weekend at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

The nearly three-hour musical will be performed 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday on the SecondStage at MVCPA, 500 Castro St.

03_15_23_YK_upstage2.jpg

Director Val Zvinyatskovsky, below left, works alongside actor Tessa Prodromou.
03_15_23_YK_upstage3.jpg

Margot Johnsen, above from left, Jordan Thunstrom and Noam Radwin rehearse for Upstage Theater’s “Follies.” Director Val Zvinyatskovsky, below left, works alongside actor Tessa Prodromou.

