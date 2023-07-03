07_05_23_SCH_QuinleyMcCarroll_garden_site.JPG

Quinley McCarroll stands by the plot of the recently approved student community garden.

 Courtesy of Quinley McCarroll

A community garden run by students in the Los Altos School District and at Bullis Charter School will soon be built at the Los Altos Community Center as a sign of unity between the historically feuding institutions.

The Los Altos City Council June 13 approved the project, started by Bullis Charter School student Quinley McCarroll.

