A community garden run by students in the Los Altos School District and at Bullis Charter School will soon be built at the Los Altos Community Center as a sign of unity between the historically feuding institutions.
The Los Altos City Council June 13 approved the project, started by Bullis Charter School student Quinley McCarroll.
“I want to celebrate Los Altos’ uniqueness,” the incoming seventh-grader said. “We put a lot of emphasis on schools, and making sure children are well educated, and I want that to be well represented. I also want to demonstrate unity to kind of show, ‘Hey, this schism has passed. Here’s an example of all of us working together to make this a great space.’”
The garden will be run by a board of five to seven students selected from each of the LASD schools and Bullis Charter School.
A date for completion has not been set. Councilmember Neysa Fligor told the Town Crier that city staff will work with the various stakeholders on next steps for the project.
Rooted in the past legal and social battles between the two schools communities, McCarroll plans for each school to have its own plot in the garden with flowers dedicated to each school’s colors.
The two proposed designs aim to portray the symbolic unity through their layout. A classic rectangular shape will take less out of the $28,000 approved budget, but a unique circular design fits more accurately with McCarroll’s desired message. Each plot will form a slice of the circle, which will feature a unity tree in the center of the garden.
“I thought this was a pretty good idea because it kind of represented unity and kind of ... a whole versus separate plots,” she said.
McCarroll worked closely with Fligor to create the proposal and secure the desired budget. Principals Kelly Rafferty (Santa Rita School), Kate Schermerhorn (Gardner Bullis School) and Dan Gross (Bullis Charter School) were also involved in the planning and were excited by the idea of having a symbolic garden, according to McCarroll.
“I want the garden to show how different schools are but also how much better they could be if they came together to really share their ideas more,” she said.
