Local high school students are using their passion for art and photography to support neuroscience research.
Art 4 Neuroscience, established by two local high schoolers in 2021, has scheduled its second in-person student art sale 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Los Altos Community Center’s Sequoia Room, 97 Hillview Ave.
The nonprofit switched its name from Neuroscience Art Auction about a month ago, after the students decided to fundraise with in-person pop-up shops instead of online art auctions.
January’s art sale at the community center raised approximately $1,500 for the Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium (PNOC), according to Art 4 Neuroscience’s co-CEOs Bridget Liu and Maya Sriram. The two students will again donate all profits from their upcoming art sale to PNOC.
“Research for neuroscience hasn’t always had the best funding,” said Anthony Tam, the photography co-director of Art 4 Neuroscience and a rising senior at Los Altos High. “I know the work that I’m doing is going to an organization that’s making an impact. Last year I think we donated around $1,800, and this money is actually going to a good cause.”
The cause is personal for Liu, a rising senior at Los Altos High with a family history of Alzheimer’s disease. During her freshman year, she pitched the idea of using her love of art to help neuroscience research to her friend Sriram, a Mountain View resident and rising senior at BASIS Independent Silicon Valley. During the nonprofit’s first year, they raised approximately $1,000 from a virtual art auction.
“We have gone from not exactly knowing what we’re doing or how to work a nonprofit to being a lot more confident in what we’re able to accomplish and the steps that we choose to take,” Sriram said.
Art for a cause
Sunday’s art sale will feature at least 25 pieces of art, priced from $30 to upwards of $200, according to Annie Hua, Art 4 Neuroscience’s art director and Los Altos High rising senior. There’s no required theme or medium. Although Hua will be out of town during the upcoming art sale to attend the Maryland Institute College of Art summer program, four or so of her pieces will be able for purchase at the show.
“(You should come to this upcoming art sale) to support student-artists and especially to support our community and neuroscience research in general, because one day this could benefit you – it could save your life,” Hua said.
In addition to art, the show will include an estimated 80 printed photographs, priced from $3 to $55, from approximately seven student photographers, according to Tam. Hua, Tam and Kevin Lee, the other photography co-director, work together to curate photographs that result in what Tam calls the “ooh factor.”
“These are photos that when you look at them, without any background on who took this photo, you would get a shock, you would go, “Ooh,” Tam said. “Of course, we also look at the technical aspects, like unity, balance, symmetry, leading lines, etc.”
While attendees won’t see portraits, they can expect to see landscapes, macro photography, astro photography and urban photography at the sale, Tam said. Both Tam and Lee will be submitting their own photographs into the show.
“One of my favorite photos I’m submitting is of the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco,” Tam said. “I took a photo from Chinatown of it, and there’s buildings blocking the way, but you see it in the sliver of the cracks of the buildings.”
Art 4 Neuroscience encourages everyone to bring their friends and family to the event on Sunday.
“Feel free to stop by for however long you want,” Sriram said. “We’ll have a bunch of refreshments available, like chips, cookies and water.”
In addition to art sales, the organization plans to create weekend STEM and art camps for kids in the near future.
“What we really want to do is share information and engage kids to pass on information and lean more into education,” Sriram said. “(We want to) focus on passing on a knowledge of art and science rather than just raising money.”
The Art 4 Neuroscience Camp will be held every Saturday or Sunday, starting in either August or September, and aims to teach fourth- through seventh-graders science topics, such as neuroscience and computer science, as well as art, like sketching.
To express interest in the camp, fill out the interest form at tinyurl.com/52c38a5w.
To volunteer for Art 4 Neuroscience and for more information, visit neuroartauction.wixsite.com/home.
