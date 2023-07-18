07_19_23_SCH_neuroscienceart.jpg

Art 4 Neuroscience has scheduled its second in-person student art sale Sunday at the Los Altos Community Center. Proceeds will support the Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium.

Local high school students are using their passion for art and photography to support neuroscience research.

Art 4 Neuroscience, established by two local high schoolers in 2021, has scheduled its second in-person student art sale 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Los Altos Community Center’s Sequoia Room, 97 Hillview Ave.

A Blossoming, Acrylic on Canvas 16_x20_.JPG

"A Blossoming" by Yourui Shao
IMG_2685.jpg

"A Handle on Autumn" by Adam Harpaz
JeremyYu-6.jpg

"Untitled" by Jeremy Yu

