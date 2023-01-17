Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
In 2021, local teens and friends Bridget Liu and Maya Sriram found a way to channel their shared love for art and science by founding the Neuroscience Art Auction, in which student artists sold their work to benefit organizations furthering research in various areas of the field. This year, the event will be held in person for the first time, scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Los Altos Community Center’s Sequoia Room.
The concept came to Liu and Sriram as freshmen. Liu, a junior at Los Altos High School, is an artist fascinated with neuroscience, in part because of her grandfather’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Sriram, a Mountain View resident and junior at BASIS Independent Silicon Valley, shares an interest in art and STEM subjects, but her true passion resides in organizing people and events. In addition to volunteering with local nonprofits, she seeks to become an entrepreneur. Combining Liu’s technical knowledge and artistic ability with Sriram’s knack for business, the two co-founded the nonprofit that is now in its third year of operation.
“It was Bridget’s idea, and I thought the idea was really cool because I was very interested in the idea of helping to educate people about the issues of the brain,” Sriram said. “And I like business, so I thought that since this is shaping up to be a nonprofit, I’d have some interest.”
In the first year, Liu and Sriram drew on friends for help with contributing art and organizing the event. With help from approximately 15 other student volunteers, the auction raised $1,000 in its first year by selling 12 pieces during the virtual show.
“We kind of just had that community of a lot of art-loving high schoolers, but also people who wanted to do science, so we just combined that together,” Liu said.
By expanding to an in-person event sponsored by the city of Los Altos, the duo hopes to bring that number up to $4,000. With a team of 25 people recruited from Los Altos High, BASIS and Cupertino High, Liu and Sriram are confident about reaching their goal.
Advancing research
The beneficiary of the auction is yet to be determined. Liu and Sriram have some ideas, but because the art auction was a collaborative process, they want the selection to be a democratic one among their team as well.
Last year they donated to the Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium, an international organization dedicated to bringing new therapies to children and young adults with brain tumors. This year they are considering donating to PNOC again, but are also interested in pursuing an organization that studies Alzheimer’s disease.
Liu and Sriram are clear on their shared objective to advance the study of the brain, but they each have their own reasons for dedicating themselves to the pursuit. The issue is personal to Liu, whose family has a history of neurological issues, but Sriram’s primary interest in the topic is more esoteric. She believes that studying the brain is key to the understanding of human morality.
“I was thinking about the idea that the only way we can all decide on universal values is by exploring the brain and definitively, objectively
figuring out what things people need to live a balanced life,” she said. “I think we definitely need to explore the brain since it just brings people together and it helps us learn more about who we are and what we value and what’s necessary for us.”
“For me, it’s less philosophical,” Liu said. “Because your brain is this 1.5-kilogram organ that literally controls like every single part of your life, and when it doesn’t function the way it’s supposed to, for instance, with Alzheimer’s disease, it can cause some serious consequences. So I think it’s very important that we all know about these neurological diseases and get funds to start finding cures and treatments for them.”
Saturday’s auction will include art from more than 20 artists, with prices ranging from $20 to $300. All proceeds will support neuroscience research. Light refreshments will be served.
The Los Altos Community Center is located at 97 Hillview Ave.
