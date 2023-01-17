01_18_23_SCH_artauction1AGAIN.jpg

The third annual Neuroscience Art Auction at the Los Altos Community Center will feature artwork by local students, including Anthony Tam’s photo “Clouds Rest."

 Bridget Liu’s Chinese traditional piece “Crossing a Bridge."

In 2021, local teens and friends Bridget Liu and Maya Sriram found a way to channel their shared love for art and science by founding the Neuroscience Art Auction, in which student artists sold their work to benefit organizations furthering research in various areas of the field. This year, the event will be held in person for the first time, scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Los Altos Community Center’s Sequoia Room.

The concept came to Liu and Sriram as freshmen. Liu, a junior at Los Altos High School, is an artist fascinated with neuroscience, in part because of her grandfather’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Sriram, a Mountain View resident and junior at BASIS Independent Silicon Valley, shares an interest in art and STEM subjects, but her true passion resides in organizing people and events. In addition to volunteering with local nonprofits, she seeks to become an entrepreneur. Combining Liu’s technical knowledge and artistic ability with Sriram’s knack for business, the two co-founded the nonprofit that is now in its third year of operation.

Youroi Shao’s mixed-media piece “Farewell” is an example of the art that will be on display at Saturday’s auction.

