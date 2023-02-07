Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Young string musicians from schools all over Los Altos have been rehearsing with their respective orchestras over the past few weeks to prepare for the “Strictly Strings” concert Feb. 15. The concert highlights the progression of string ensembles from the elementary grades to junior high, and up to the advanced high school chamber ensemble.
It is the first time Los Altos School District and Mountain View Los Altos High School District music students will have the opportunity to perform alongside their peers since the onset of the pandemic. The annual concert was canceled the past two years due to
COVID concerns, but it is back next week to build on its 30-year legacy.
The concert celebrates young musicians and also allows elementary and junior high music students to gain inspiration by playing with students further along in their musical education.
“It’s a big deal for both the kids and the parents,” LASD elementary music teacher Corrie Dunn said. “It’s fun for them to see the progression from elementary all the way up to high school.”
In “Strictly Strings,” LASD’s sixth-grade orchestra will perform with Egan Junior High’s seventh-grade orchestra, and Egan’s eighth-grade orchestra will partner with Los Altos High School’s primary orchestra. Los Altos High’s more advanced chamber orchestra will also perform.
Music education for all students
LASD boasts a music program in which all students learn an instrument in the latter half of elementary school, with the option to join orchestra or band in junior high. Every student starts out on district-provided recorders in fourth grade in a 30-minute music class once a week and can choose a larger instrument in fifth and sixth grade. The program is entirely funded by the Los Altos Educational Foundation.
Dunn said that despite only rehearsing one hour a week, her sixth-grade orchestra students are excelling. She hopes that playing alongside the more experienced junior high orchestra and watching the more advanced students play will show them what they are capable of if they continue with music after elementary school.
Egan music teacher and eighth-grade orchestra director Anne Spector feels similarly about her students. Egan’s eighth-grade orchestra features a wide range of skill levels, with some students having several years of experience under their belt and a few who only began to play music this school year. Spector said she is excited for her students, who have not yet had the opportunity to play in “Strictly Strings” before due to the pandemic, to get to see how time and continued hard work can influence their playing.
“Just being able to see what they can do if they stick with it is great for them,” she said. “If they don’t know what’s possible, then they don’t know what their instruments can do. This is an opportunity to see what they can achieve.”
Ashlyn Moran Rosales is one such student who has seen the benefits of performing in the annual concert. Her journey with violin began at Santa Rita School in fifth grade, where she performed in her first and only “Strictly Strings” concert the following year.
“It was life-changing,” she said. “I would imagine myself in the high schoolers’ place performing the songs that they were performing. It was something that encouraged me to continue playing because I wanted to be as good as them. I know that my younger self would be proud of myself for continuing with my dream of playing the violin.”
“Strictly Strings” is scheduled 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Los Altos High’s Eagle Theatre, 201 Almond Ave. Admission is free and open to all, but Dunn advised arriving early.
