02_08_23_SCH_orchestra11.jpg

Egan Junior High’s eighth-grade orchestra, directed by music teacher Anne Spector, will play alongside Los Altos High School’s orchestra in the upcoming “Strictly Strings” concert.

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

Young string musicians from schools all over Los Altos have been rehearsing with their respective orchestras over the past few weeks to prepare for the “Strictly Strings” concert Feb. 15. The concert highlights the progression of string ensembles from the elementary grades to junior high, and up to the advanced high school chamber ensemble.

It is the first time Los Altos School District and Mountain View Los Altos High School District music students will have the opportunity to perform alongside their peers since the onset of the pandemic. The annual concert was canceled the past two years due to

02_08_23_SCH_orchestra2.jpg

