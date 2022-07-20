Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a historically large education budget at $128 billion earlier this month, but Los Altos schools are unlikely to see much of the money because of the way they are funded.
The new budget hugely benefits schools in low-income areas through its major investment in the Local Control Funding Formula, which increased by $9.2 billion from last year. The budget also allocates funding for various grants and new and expanded programs, including after-school, transitional kindergarten and universal meal programs.
Although the education budget aims to provide more equitable access to quality education for students across income brackets, Los Altos and Mountain View schools are at a disadvantage when it comes to allocating state funds.
Both the Los Altos School District and the Mountain View Los Altos High School District are basic aid districts – also known as community-funded districts – which means the funding that comes from local property taxes exceeds what the district would receive from the Local Control Funding Formula, based on student population and attendance rates.
While the local districts do receive money from the state, it is generally limited to particular grants or funds for programs – like the one-time COVID relief grants they received in 2020.
Out of California’s approximately 1,000 school districts, only an estimated 80 are categorized as basic aid, many of which are in Silicon Valley. Overall, being a basic aid district means the district’s revenue may be much higher than other state schools per student, but funding for schools is highly dependent on the local economy and the fluctuating nature of property values. Given the uncertainty, basic aid districts generally attempt to maintain high levels of reserves as a safety net.
MVLA
Mike Mathiesen, MVLA associate superintendent of business services, acknowledged that while the flush state budget is great for schools statewide, MVLA will not see the same benefits as Local Control Funding Formula districts.
“We approved our budget knowing that the state budget was still in flux, but we knew enough about our local property taxes and the ongoing, consistent state money that we do get every year,” he said. “And then, hey, if there’s additional state money that comes in after the fact – that’s great. Once we know what that dollar amount is, and the time horizon on which we can spend it, then we can develop programs to match that. So we are still in that very early stage of finalizing what that extra state money is and how best to use it.”
MVLA is most likely to benefit from the state budget through one-time discretionary funds. Potential areas for funding include programs for targeted intervention and support for students and additional equipment and supplies.
LASD
LASD is in a similar position to MVLA in that as a basic aid district that receives 89% of its funding from property taxes, it doesn’t expect much additional money from the state. Also like MVLA, LASD may receive some funding for specific programs.
Administrators expect to receive one-time funds for Expanded Learning Opportunity Programs and a Learning Recovery Emergency Grant to help kids who suffered from learning loss from the pandemic get back on track.
“We’re not sure how much we may get, but we’re very appreciative of any additional money we may receive,” said Erik Walukiewicz, LASD’s new assistant superintendent of business services.
LASD looks to be in good financial standing despite declining enrollment. Walukiewicz pointed to his predecessor, Randy Kenyon, as a key figure in shoring up the district’s fiscal position. He also praised the Los Altos schools community for its support.
“We have a great community that is extremely supportive of our parcel taxes and educational foundation – we’re really lucky,” Walukiewicz said.
LASD officials have expressed some concern about how rapidly increasing inflation and a recession could affect the financial viability of the district in the longer term. The LASD Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Finance predicted that while operating finances are currently in good shape, inflation will drive up costs of general operations, capital improvements, facility maintenance and salaries, and revenue growth is not likely to keep up with the rate of inflation.
The 2022-2023 LASD budget aligns with the advisory committee’s recommendation that the district maintain a large reserve in the face of inflation and an impending recession, with 19% of its revenue held in reserves – double the board policy target of 8-10%.
Watch for an upcoming article on how the state budget will affect local community colleges.
