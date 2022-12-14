Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
St. Simon Parish School in Los Altos hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 13 for the opening of its new 1,000-square-foot classroom dedicated to the school’s science programs.
“This beautiful space will offer an abundance of opportunities – a science classroom, a home for robotics, a makerspace and a place for a host of activities we have yet to envision,” said St. Simon principal Ann Kozlovsky. “This new STEM classroom is an investment in our world’s next great thinkers and will stretch our students’ imaginations.”
Built to serve students in grades K-5, the classroom features an open-ceiling design enabling students to see how the classroom’s mechanical systems – plumbing, electrical, fire suppression and ventilation – work, as well as to understand how the roof structure is constructed. The room includes an engineered steel strut grid for suspending experiments and a greenhouse window for growing seedlings. The classroom also incorporates storage for the school’s award-winning robotics teams and will serve as the home base for after-school robotics activities.
“It’s fantastic to have a place where younger students can explore scientific concepts and conduct experiments,” said St. Simon science teacher Maria Carroll. “The built-in sinks allow students to clean up after messy activities, and the capability to completely darken the room will allow teachers to carry out demonstrations with light and color.”
The parish and school, located at 1840 Grant Road, raised approximately $2 million to build and furnish the classroom. Construction began in May and wrapped up in early November.
For more information on St. Simon, visit stsimon.school.
