12_14_22_SCH_StSimon2.jpg

The St. Simon Parish School community unveiled the school’s new classroom in a ceremony Nov. 13.

 Courtesy of Theresa Clark
12_14_22_SCH_StSimon1.jpg

The 1,000-square-foot classroom will serve as a hub for the school’s science program, which includes robotics and plant cultivation.

St. Simon Parish School in Los Altos hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 13 for the opening of its new 1,000-square-foot classroom dedicated to the school’s science programs.

“This beautiful space will offer an abundance of opportunities – a science classroom, a home for robotics, a makerspace and a place for a host of activities we have yet to envision,” said St. Simon principal Ann Kozlovsky. “This new STEM classroom is an investment in our world’s next great thinkers and will stretch our students’ imaginations.”

