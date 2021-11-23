St. Simon Parish School celebrated its designation as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School last week with an on-campus flag-raising ceremony.
The Blue Ribbon Schools program highlights the achievements of students, educators and families. St. Simon earned the Exemplary High Performing School award, which means its students placed in the top 15% in English language arts and mathematics, as measured by state assessments or national tests.
St. Simon was among 28 public and private elementary, middle and high schools in California and 325 schools nationwide to receive the honor. This is the second time the school has achieved Blue Ribbon status.
St. Simon Catholic Parish’s pastor, Father Brendan McGuire, opened the Nov. 18 ceremony with a schoolwide prayer. In addition to the school’s students and staff, Los Altos Mayor Neysa Fligor attended the event.
“On behalf of the city of Los Altos and the entire city council, I bring congratulations,” Fligor said. “Congratulations to St. Simon on its 60th anniversary... and (its designation) as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School.”
In recognition of the Blue Ribbon award, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo gave the school a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.
Although she was unable to attend the ceremony, Eshoo sent St. Simon a certificate of Special Congressional Recognition.