The St. Simon Parish Life Group is set to transform the St. Simon Parish School campus, creating a drive-thru light show through a Christmas village scene 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Local residents are encouraged to decorate their cars before driving through to see the lights and displays created by St. Simon families.
At the end of the light show, an optional drop-off will accept donations for St. Vincent de Paul, in place of St. Simon’s traditional Giving Tree. St. Vincent de Paul provides food, clothing, household items and/or monetary assistance to people in need.
St. Simon Parish School is located at 1840 Grant Road, Los Altos.
For more information on the school, visit stsimon.school.