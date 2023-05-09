05_10_23_SCH_carnival.jpg

Saturday's carnival at St. Nicholas School will feature six rides.

St. Nicholas School is scheduled to celebrate 70 years of local Catholic education with a community carnival 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on campus, 12816 El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills. The carnival is open to all local residents.

“When planning how to celebrate our 70th anniversary, we decided to have a community event that includes every person, young and old, who wants to join in the celebration,” said St. Nicholas School development director Cheryl Caligaris.

