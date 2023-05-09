St. Nicholas School is scheduled to celebrate 70 years of local Catholic education with a community carnival 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on campus, 12816 El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills. The carnival is open to all local residents.
“When planning how to celebrate our 70th anniversary, we decided to have a community event that includes every person, young and old, who wants to join in the celebration,” said St. Nicholas School development director Cheryl Caligaris.
Thrill-seekers can enjoy six classic fair rides, including a Ferris wheel, while younger kids can get their faces painted. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Principal Jan Popolizio said the carnival is an opportunity to honor the school’s legacy and thank local residents for their encouragement over the past seven decades.
“We are so excited to celebrate this weekend at our carnival and invite the community that has supported us for 70 years to join us,” Popolizio said.
The school originally opened in 1953 in Los Altos with a location on Campbell and Rosita avenues; it moved to its current site in Los Altos Hills in 1961.
Father John Poncini, pastor for St. Nicholas School, said Catholic families at that time saw a need for Catholic education to match the growing community.
“Recognizing 70 years of Catholic education at St. Nicholas Catholic School is indeed a celebration that should inspire great pride and joy in our local Catholic community of St. Nicholas and St. William Parish,” Poncini told the Town Crier. “Catholic education also recognizes that a complete school is an extension of the family. The lives of the family and of the parish are intimately linked; parents and teachers, church and school form an integral part in the holistic development of the children.”
Tickets to the carnival will be available for purchase at the door. Parking is available only at St. William at 611 S. El Monte Ave. and Covington School at 205 Covington Road, with shuttle buses running all day between St. William and St. Nicholas.
