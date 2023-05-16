Shelby Stevens did not know much about her family history until she watched a video her cousin made a couple of years ago. In it, her great-grandmother and great-great aunt tell their family’s immigration story, which included running a successful grocery store after moving to the Bay Area from Italy.
“I watched (the interview) and I was pretty inspired by it,” the St. Francis High sophomore said. “I learned about my grandma’s business, which I did not know about before, and learned a lot about my family history.”
When she was selected by her chapter of the National Charity League (NCL) to create a project to help her community, Stevens chose to find a way to connect the younger generation to oral history as well.
Beyond her own family, Stevens noticed how many other young people did not feel connected to the senior members in their families and seniors in their communities. For the seniors in her life, Stevens said the disconnect seemed like a constant. She came to realize that many seniors don’t feel they have something useful to offer younger generations, so their stories become lost.
“I thought that helping (seniors) bond with younger people in the community could be a way to bridge the gap between the generations,” Stevens said. “Some seniors who I have worked with are really lonely and feel that they have no valuable contributions, but learning about my own family history helped me see the importance in capturing their stories.”
Stevens’ project drew on her own experiences with oral history to pair members of her chapter of NCL with senior residents at The Terraces at Los Altos to conduct a recorded interview.
Stevens met Terraces resident Anne Anderson. Stevens said that as a tomboy growing up in Montana, Anderson was told she should give up on her passion to play sports to be more feminine. According to Stevens, Anderson was better than the boys in PE and always exceeded everyone’s expectations when it came to athletics. Anderson never let people’s expectations stop her from participating and excelling in athletics. She majored in PE in college and became a teacher.
For Stevens, Anderson’s story came from a perspective that she could relate to, allowing her to see the impact that seniors like Anderson have had on women’s sports.
Other NCL members participating in the program collected similar stories from interviews and together turned them into a book to preserve the seniors’ oral histories for future generations.
“There are definitely other young people in the program that have heard stories like Anderson’s and have gotten to know their partners really well,” Stevens said.
Stevens’ project pushes the seniors and young people to continue talking and learning from each other even after they are no longer meeting.
“I’ve personally been really inspired by some of the stories the seniors have told, and I think other people have been as well,” she said. “And I think that it’s great to hear about everything they’ve been through in life and hear the lessons that they have for the younger generation.”
