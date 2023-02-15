Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
St. Francis High School freshman Audrey Hsu went from mailbox to mailbox in her neighborhood placing flyers seeking shoes for the homeless. Nearly three hours later, the task she had set out to accomplish – to distribute 100 flyers – was completed.
Roughly 70 miles north at Deer Valley High School in Antioch, junior Hanna Johnson was putting up a similar flyer on the windows of stores, local community centers and even her old martial arts academy.
“As temperatures rise, more and more homeless people are moving into shelters,” Johnson’s flyer read. “Donate gently used shoes (which) will be going to a homeless shelter.”
When Hsu and Johnson were accepted to the Rustic Pathways Climate Leaders Fellowship program, which prompts participants to create a volunteer project battling climate change, both had no clue what type of project they would want to pursue. After deciding to partner up, the two brainstormed ideas.
Their initial ideas ranged from raising money to donate to environmental organizations to collecting cooling towels and dropping them off at local homeless shelters. After weighing the pros and cons of their many options, they landed on collecting gently worn shoes and donating them to homeless shelters.
“After we looked at which ideas were feasible, we decided on shoes,” Hsu said. “Shoes are useful for both summer and winter for homeless people here in the Bay Area.”
Because the two live more than an hour away from one another, they had to advertise the project independently. At first, Hsu thought about possibly partnering up with her school’s environmental club, but she eventually decided to place informational flyers in the mailboxes of houses in her Fremont neighborhood.
Johnson, event coordinator of a community service club at her school, advertised the project to fellow students. She also left donation bins at a local karate dojo and the Antioch Community Center, which gave her the majority of the shoes she collected.
“The back of my car was completely full,” Johnson said. “I was so worried that I wasn’t going to be able to get it done, but in reality, I had a lot of community involvement.”
The hard part wasn’t over yet, though. After picking up all of the donated shoes – which came out to a whopping 155 pairs – Hsu and Johnson ran into some challenges when sourcing out local shelters that accepted gently used shoes rather than just new shoes, despite thoroughly cleaning them. Hsu reached out to as many as 10 local shelters, only to be repeatedly told that storage was at capacity or that the shoes had to be new.
Despite the setbacks, the two were finally able to drop off their shoes at shelters by late December, roughly two months after they started the project.
“When I was going through my project in the beginning of October, I was, like, ‘Can I do this?’” Johnson said. “I felt relief knowing that I was able to do something I was so concerned about. … It turned out a lot more successful than I could have hoped.”
As Hsu delivered shoes to the homeless shelter she’d been in contact with, a resident said, “God bless,” thanked her and showed his appreciation repeatedly.
“That really touched my heart,” Hsu said. “Knowing that these donations will help these people makes me feel very appreciative of what I have, makes me more motivated to do things like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments