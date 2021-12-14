St. Francis High School instructor Maddie LaForge teaches a social justice course for juniors, but she and her students are not always in the classroom.
LaForge and her students volunteered at the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley food bank Dec. 6, donating their time and efforts to help the nonprofit with its packaging work. Without support from the St. Francis’ service-learning coordinator, LaForge said, projects like this – and other large-scale volunteer experiences – would not be possible.
“The care and attention given to the service-learning program show that this is a vital part of our school’s mission and identity,” said LaForge, who also teaches religious studies. “As a religion teacher, I work closely with our campus minister, who coordinates with Second Harvest food bank. Our campus minister organizes the schedule, helps us complete the registration process with Second Harvest, and organizes transportation for our students to be off-campus for the school day.”
LaForge’s social justice students learned about the San Jose-based Second Harvest – the Bay Area’s largest food bank – and food insecurity before they volunteered. Together, they discussed how the service opportunity related to social injustices in the region, including poverty and economic inequality.
LaForge believes that volunteering is a great way for St. Francis students to engage in hands-on learning.
“It is so healthy for students to get on their feet, move out of the classroom and into the community. It is hard work but also very meaningful,” she said. “Students see the impact that they make with each box of food they pack, and they feel they are making a difference in someone’s life. Our students are happy to get off campus and do something different, and have shared that they feel service work is very gratifying.”
Empowering students
In LaForge’s experience with teens, they are hardworking, motivated and caring, despite sometimes getting a bad rap for being apathetic or unengaged. She hopes educators, mentors and other adults in young people’s lives empower them to use their gifts with confidence and joy.
LaForge and her students also see their volunteer experience through the lens of their Catholic faith, especially how learning of injustice moves them to act in ways of love, charity and justice. The class uses a “see, evaluate, act,” model of Catholic Social Teaching, wherein students learn to pay attention to see instances of injustice in the world, evaluate issues of injustice using critical social analysis and faith-based reflection, and consider how they are called to act to make a more just and hopeful world.
“As a Holy Cross school, our social justice class is an integral part of our religious studies curriculum,” she said. “The Catholic religion embodies a rich tradition of faith that does justice.”
Aspects of Catholic Social Teaching include human dignity and human rights, solidarity, care for creation and a preferential option for the vulnerable. At the junior level, which LaForge teaches, St. Francis offers two semester-long religious studies courses: social justice and moral issues. With engaged and motivated students, LaForge delves into the moral issues of the day.
“We bear witness to injustices in our world. We evaluate the injustices around us using critical, social analysis and faith-based reflection, and we do our best to listen to where and how we are called to make a difference,” she said. “Volunteering in our service-learning courses is one way in which our students embody the Gospel call to care for our neighbors in a meaningful and concrete way.”
Summer learning
LaForge plans to accompany St. Francis students to Puerto Rico next summer on a weeklong service immersion trip. St. Francis also will send 11 groups of students and educators on weeklong trips across the United States that include visits to Texas, Louisiana, South Dakota and Appalachia.
“Our service-immersion program provides opportunities for students to learn and grow individually and in community, and allows us to do more service work on a larger scale,” LaForge said. “These trips aren’t just about the volunteer hours. Students are formed by the communities they serve, and that leaves a lasting impact on the people they become.”