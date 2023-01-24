Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
St. Francis High School unveiled its new Eggers Innovation Center Friday, a multiuse building housing 29 classrooms, science labs, a robotics space, a theater and multiple collaboration spaces.
Retired bishop Patrick Joseph McGrath inaugurated the new building on campus by performing a blessing with holy water and incense.
Local officials – including U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo and Mountain View City Councilmember Margaret Abe-Koga – religious leaders, past and present St. Francis administrators and educators, residents and the student body gathered to celebrate the new building’s premiere.
The debut and blessing ceremony began in the gym, where principal Katie Teekell, Brother Thomas Dziekan and Eshoo spoke to the history and the legacy of St. Francis High.
“The Innovation Center, I think, is going to inspire integrity by supporting the pursuit of knowledge, no matter how arduous or challenging the homework, quizzes and exams might be,” Eshoo said. “And when each one of you succeeds, we are all going to take pride in your accomplishment.”
The crowd then migrated to the front of Eggers for a ceremony that featured performances from the school’s Chamber Choir, liturgy ensemble and drumline, led by band and choir director Sadie Queally-Sammut.
The new center is named in honor of Barry and Meredith Eggers, who made a large donation in support of the school’s “Light the Way” fundraising campaign, which was founded on an early investment in Snapchat led by Barry Eggers. The school received a windfall of $34 million on an initial investment of $15,000, paving the way for the campaign that would eventually fund the construction of the center and boost tuition assistance and educator support.
Classes began in Eggers when students returned from Christmas break, giving them the opportunity to settle into the space before the official opening last week.
Senior Adarsh Gupta, a student business intern in the president’s office at St. Francis, now attends classes in Eggers and said he is already enjoying his time in the new center.
“I love it – the fact that we have so many different spaces and that it’s not just a science building shows that we are making progress as students, teachers and community members,” Gupta said.
The $60 million building rivals facilities available at college campuses, with an open, airy design that invites natural light. Classrooms line the perimeter of the space, but between them are several spaces to gather or study, including “glassrooms” with couches and dry-erase boards where students can work in a more private setting without being isolated from the rest of the space.
Another feature that appeals to students is the swivel chairs and desks, which senior Sabina Datta said makes class feel less rigid and more collaborative. Senior Lauren Royse agreed, adding that the design of the building “creates more opportunity and community.”
The St. Francis High campus is not done developing yet. The next project in the works is razing the 100 Building at the front of campus and replacing it with a Welcome Center, also funded by the “Light the Way” campaign. The building will be demolished by March, with the new center expected to be completed by April 2024.
