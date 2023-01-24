01_25_23_SCH_sfhs2.jpg

The St. Francis High School Chamber Choir, liturgy ensemble and drumline, led by band and choir director Sadie Queally-Sammut, performed at the blessing of the new Eggers Innovation Center Friday.

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

St. Francis High School unveiled its new Eggers Innovation Center Friday, a multiuse building housing 29 classrooms, science labs, a robotics space, a theater and multiple collaboration spaces.

Retired bishop Patrick Joseph McGrath inaugurated the new building on campus by performing a blessing with holy water and incense.

U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo is taken on a tour of the new facility by students Adarsh Gupta and Olivia Vinckier.
St. Francis High School seniors Sabina Datta and Lauren Royse study in one of the “glassrooms” in the Eggers Innovation Center.

St. Francis High School Eggers Innovation Center debut

