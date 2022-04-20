St. Francis High School is hosting its annual blood drive 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 after a two-year break during the pandemic. Junior Ajay Krishnan, president of the St. Francis Future Medical Student Association, spearheaded the effort to resume the drive after the hiatus.
“I wanted to bring it back, especially after hearing that there was a national blood shortage and learning just how many blood donations come from student drives like this one,” Krishnan said.
Krishnan and fellow members of the FMSA worked closely with the Silicon Valley chapter of the American Red Cross to provide administrative support for the event. Because the blood drive was not held for the past two years, most St. Francis High students have yet to participate, but Krishnan was motivated to spread the word about the drive and encourage his peers to donate or volunteer.
So far, his campaign has succeeded. In past years, the blood drive typically secured approximately 25 donors. Despite having less time to market the event, 45 donors have signed up this year, exceeding the estimated capacity of 40 donors throughout the day.
Krishnan said he and fellow FMSA members are looking into expanding their capacity to 50-60 slots to meet the high interest. He is still encouraging people to sign up to donate, both because of the possible increase in capacity and because some people may drop out.
The St. Francis High blood drive is open to the entire community, not just students and staff, so anyone eligible to give blood can sign up. Donors must be at least 16 years old (with parent consent forms), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good physical health. More details about donation requirements can be found on the Red Cross website.
Blood still in dire need
According to the American Red Cross, there has been a 62% drop in student blood drives since March 2020. Prior to that, student blood drives accounted for approximately 25% of all donations nationally, dropping to only 10% during the pandemic.
The blood shortage has been the subject of national news – the Red Cross declared its first-ever “blood crisis” during the omicron surge in January as its supply hit the lowest level in more than a decade. Some doctors were forced to delay critical blood transfusions for people in need.
While the Red Cross Silicon Valley chapter is no longer in a state of emergency, Northern California Coastal Region Red Cross communications manager Jenny Arrieta said the organization is still in a risky position.
“Things are doing better within our region, and to a degree nationwide, but the blood supply is still very vulnerable,” Arrieta said. “We have seen an uptick in donors, but we still need to encourage people to donate whenever they can. Blood doesn’t have a long shelf life, so it needs to be replenished constantly.”
For more information and to register for the blood drive, visit tinyurl.com/bdcu24m7.