A St. Francis High School administrator was recently elected vice president of the California County Boards of Education.
Hector Camacho, director of school culture and belonging at St. Francis, began his one-year term on the state board this month.
Camacho has taught U.S. government and economics courses, as well as Designing Systems for Gender Equity, at St. Francis since 2013, while also serving as a personal, academic and college counselor for students.
The California County Boards of Education represents the needs of the state’s 58 county boards of education, with a mission to strengthen and promote local governance, and enable county boards to help every student succeed.
Camacho was nominated to serve as vice president of the state board by a colleague on the Alameda County Board of Education. Camacho said he was honored to accept the nomination.
“There were two reasons why I stood for election, the most important of which was the opportunity to continue my advocacy for children, families and educators at the state level,” he said. “I was also excited at the opportunity to work with an incredible executive committee and board of directors, led by my colleague on the San Mateo County Board of Education, Joe Ross.”
In 2022, Camacho will complete his second four-year term as a trustee on the San Mateo County Office of Education’s governance board, with a three-year stint as president.
He also currently serves as president of the San Mateo County School Boards Association.
For more information on the California County Boards of Education, visit theccbe.org.