Spirit of Junior Olympics races on after six decades

A lot can change in a town over 60 years: New buildings are constructed, traditions are born and abandoned, schools open and close, and thousands of people pass through, whether they stay for a day or a lifetime. In a time when individualism and technology often isolate us from our collective past, it’s a small miracle when community events like the Los Altos School District Junior Olympics can sustain over six decades while maintaining the spirit of friendly competition and the celebration of athletics.
LASD fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders are currently gearing up for the 60th Junior Olympics from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Los Altos High School, 201 Almond Ave.
PE teachers Victor Larcher and Jack Capon created a version of the annual event in 1954 for the boys, which was expanded to include a separate girls’ event in 1959. The Junior Olympics did not formally begin until the recreation program was cut and the city took over the event, combining the boys and girls into one day of competition. The 2020 Junior Olympics would have been celebrated as the 60th-anniversary games if the pandemic did not force a two-year hiatus.
Los Altos High track coach Pam Harris was one of the couple hundred participants in the Junior Olympics in the 1960s. As a student at Bullis-Purissima School, she broke the record for the girls’ bent-arm hang with a time of 2 minutes, 30 seconds, an event that has now been replaced to include a chin-ups competition for girls as well.
Harris said her Junior Olympics experience isn’t just a fond memory, but the distinct moment she fell in love with athletics – and as a lifelong Los Altos resident, parent and track coach, she has witnessed many others discover sports in the same way.
“It’s funny, I remember asking my daughters when they were older what one of their favorite things in school was and they said, ‘Junior Olympics,’” she said. “When I coached high school, kids would say ‘Junior Olympics – that’s why I’m here.’”
Santa Rita principal Kelly Rafferty is another who found her love of sports through the Junior Olympics. She only competed in her sixth-grade year because she was shy, but it gave her the confidence to pursue sports later on, which became an integral part of her life.
“It’s so weird thinking back about how it was just one little event, and yet I feel like it totally influenced the way I thought about myself after that,” Rafferty said.
Like Harris, Rafferty is a multigenerational participant in the games. When she moved back to Los Altos in 2004 to raise a family, she became an LASD teacher and an avid supporter of the Junior Olympics.
“I loved going out there to watch all the kids and cheer them on,” Rafferty said. “I would bring my kids when they were little, like 2 to 4 years old,” she said. “It was so exciting for us to watch, and so my boys are very competitive now.”
Celebration of community
Dick Liewer, longtime LASD administrator and 2001 Los Altan of the Year, said the Junior Olympics was always a fun-filled community event, but since parent volunteers took over the event in the late 1970s, the event has grown and evolved.
“I mean, I never envisioned at that time that they would have concessions like Chef Chu’s Chinese chicken salad, or that you would have the whole thing set up with electronic timing now,” Liewer said. “Because that’s something in the ’70s you wouldn’t have imagined.”
While many things have changed – including some of the events, the venue of the games and the schools competing – Harris, Rafferty and Liewer agree that the spirit of the games throughout the decades has very much remained whole.
“I can’t say enough good about it,” Harris said. “It’s one of the best activities that the community does.”
The Junior Olympics, while encouraging athleticism and friendly competition, is not about the sports themselves, but a celebration of the incredibly strong schools community that is unique to Los Altos.
“It feels like a full community event where everybody knows everybody, and everyone is cheering for all of the kids. Of course you’re cheering for your team and your school, but really everybody is cheering each other on,” Rafferty said. “And that I think is what hasn’t changed from when I was little to now.”