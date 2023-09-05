The following contains spoilers from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has gained critical acclaim recently as both a pioneering form of animation and a story with substance and impact.
It follows Miles Morales across his interdimensional struggle with villains, other Spider-Men, family and responsibility. I want to spotlight a dilemma that Miles faces: “canon events” and his obligation to follow them.
Here’s the situation: Miles is made aware that his father, or someone close to him, must die before his story arc as a Spider-Man can be complete. These are called “canon events” – events that theoretically must happen in every Spider-Man’s life across the many universes (the multiverse). Miles knows when and where this death will happen. Should Miles decide to save his father, and therefore avoid the canon event, movie magic dictates that his universe will be destroyed, along with all life in it. In essence, Miles is facing the question: Is it OK to kill someone (or let them die) to potentially save many others?
To a bystander with no dog in the fight, the answer is obvious: Miles must let his father die. The death of one to avoid the death of an incalculable number of beings (Marvel universes contain an estimated centillion sentient beings) is certainly a positive tradeoff. At least, that’s what Miguel O’Hara, one of the film’s primary anti-heroes, would say. He’s the leader of the Spider Society, a group of spider-people with a common goal of preserving the canon – and by extension the multiverse. He’s also experienced the consequences of breaking the canon firsthand; he warped to a world where his family was still alive, which led to its eventual destruction.
Miguel is not a villain, but, under a utilitarian account, an objectively ethical person. He acts to prevent incalculably damaging disasters and is the more rational and mature voice in the movie. By weighing a virtually infinite number against one, he thinks – insists – that it’s morally correct for Miles to let his father die.
But that doesn’t sound right. From a personal standpoint, it’s easy to see why Miles is reluctant to accept this. With the powers of Spider-Man, Miles would have no trouble preventing his father’s death. Thus, by following the canon, Miles would be burdened with the knowledge that he could have prevented this death – but chose not to.
Miles is facing a life-changing decision, and it’s only human that he responds emotionally and somewhat selfishly. Many ethical theories would come to a similar conclusion (egoism, deontology, prima facie ethics), and, under a different individual-focused value system, Miles’ choice to save his father would be ethical as well.
Of course, to illustrate a full picture, a few questions must be fleshed out. What happens to Miles’ father if his universe collapses? Would Miles not lose more of his loved ones? Is it a guarantee that Miguel’s account of breaking the canon is true? Are there ways to circumvent these “canon events?”
Unfortunately, the movie leaves these questions to audience speculation, though its sequel, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” will be released early 2024. Until then, all we can do is hope for a happy ending to Miles’ saga.
The movie explores both sides of a complicated ethical spectrum. It gives both the protagonist and antagonist screen time to explain their rationale. For viewers, it’s easy to sympathize with Miles, but we can also understand Miguel’s motives. In other words, this movie gives the audience food for thought, something that’s heavily lacking in superhero movies these days.
Janus Tsen is a student at Gunn High School. His passion lies in comparative world philosophy, and how it might be applied to everyday life. He is accepting ethical questions to address in future columns at editorial@latc.com.
