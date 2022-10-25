Kick, Lead, Dream – the annual two-week soccer summer camp in Mountain View for elementary students from low-income families – is at risk of closing due to lack of a lead parent volunteer and a place to store equipment.
Angela Tamada, who served as lead volunteer parent for KLD in 2018 and 2019 (the camp hasn’t been held since due to the pandemic), said the parent who was supposed to replace her wasn’t able to do so.
The void concerns Tamada and previous lead volunteer parent Sonya Lee, who fear the fate of a program that also relies heavily on high school students.
“You need to have a parent that can be out there, even though the kids are doing the day-to-day during the camp,” Lee said. “When I was the lead parent, I was there every day working with the student leaders to make sure everything happened. There was a core group of (parent volunteers) that made sure we were there every day to (ensure) they were supported in everything.”
Launched in 2007, KLD serves students from Mountain View and Sunnyvale public schools who can’t afford to attend a soccer or summer camp. Approximately 100 high school students, many of them from Mountain View High, act as volunteer coaches.
“The whole bread and butter of the program is that it’s kids leading kids,” Lee said. “I couldn’t tell you the tournament or the day-to-day schedule. I couldn’t tell you those little details, because the kids, the high school leaders, did that.”
Lee added that her job as lead volunteer parent (in 2016 and 2017) involved more logistical coordination, such as school districts busing children to and from the camp and obtaining permits to use the fields at Mountain View parks.
Tamada said being a lead volunteer parent is completely doable even with a full-time job. She added that the lead volunteer parent should be someone who sees the potential in teenagers’ leadership and enjoys working with them.
“It is super rewarding,” she said. “I loved it, and the kids just love this camp, the campers and the coaches. It’s just as important for the coaches as for the campers. I can’t tell you who enjoys it more, really. It’s pretty great.”
Tamada and Lee said they’ve been trying to find someone to take on the role but haven’t had any luck.
The same goes for finding a place to store the goals, balls and other soccer equipment. Those items – enough to equip 300 campers – are currently housed in a storage unit provided by Sunnyvale Alliance Soccer Club, which is moving elsewhere. If KLD cannot find another storage space by December or January, it’s at risk of losing all of the equipment, according to Tamada.
“It’s such a good program, and I hate to see it fall apart,” she said.
Win-win for campers and coaches
One important aspect of the camp is the connection between the coaches, or mentors, and the campers, Lee said. Campers learn about the transition into high school from their coaches – an important part of the camp, Tamada noted.
“You kind of can’t help but fall in love with the program and what it’s doing,” Lee said. “You see the kids that show up and what it means to them to have that opportunity.”
The opportunity to be a coach was just as important as being a camper, Lee added. Many of the high school students wanted to do their volunteer hours serving for a cause that was meaningful to them, and half of them were former campers.
“(Previous campers) came through and they wanted to give back,” Lee said. “It was a really great mix of kids, and we didn’t have any problem having enough coaches, so the program was very special for that.”
It also provides an experience that many of the campers could not have otherwise afforded.
“If they were not in a camp, they would be sitting at home,” Lee said, noting that kids receive mentorship and make friends through KLD. “They had no other opportunities.”
Anyone interested in becoming the next lead parent volunteer or who can provide space to store KLD’s equipment can email KLDsoccer@yahoo.com.
