10_26_22_SCH_KLD_whole_camp_2017_CourtesyOfAngelaTamada.jpg

Kick, Lead, Dream, the soccer summer camp in Mountain View that serves hundreds of low-income children every year, needs a new lead volunteer parent and storage space to prevent the program from permanently closing. Volunteer coaches, all of whom are high school students, and their young campers are pictured above at the 2017 KLD camp. 

 

 Courtesy of Angela Tamada

Kick, Lead, Dream – the annual two-week soccer summer camp in Mountain View for elementary students from low-income families – is at risk of closing due to lack of a lead parent volunteer and a place to store equipment.

Angela Tamada, who served as lead volunteer parent for KLD in 2018 and 2019 (the camp hasn’t been held since due to the pandemic), said the parent who was supposed to replace her wasn’t able to do so.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.