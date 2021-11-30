The School for Independent Learners has scheduled an open house for students in grades 8-12 and their families 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at its Los Altos campus, 923 N. San Antonio Road.
SIL is a private, WASC-accredited high school that offers individual classes that start any time, grade remediation, academic tutoring, standardized-test preparation, student mentoring, college counseling and special education.
The open house will highlight SIL’s customized, one-on-one instruction, full-time or part-time enrollment and UC-approved courses, including Advanced Placement and Honors classes.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet SIL teachers and administrators, including principal Richard Gowers. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP to secure seating. Private tours of SIL are available via appointment.
To RSVP, visit sileducation.org/sil-presents-open-house-dec-2021.