09_14_22_SCH_troop33.jpg

Seven new Eagle Scouts in Los Altos Scout Troop 103 received Scouting’s highest designation last month. Pictured, from left, front: Avery Chin, Brandon Louie and Jeffrey Wang. Back: Casey Jones, Dominic Chang, Matthew Poppitz and Jake Meyer.

 Courtest of Troop 33

Los Altos Scout Troop 33 honored seven new Eagle Scouts at a ceremony Aug. 20.

The Eagle rank is the highest achievement in Scouting, with only 4% of Scouts attaining it. To earn the Eagle designation, Scouts must complete a minimum of 21 merit badges, lead a community service project, hold multiple troop leadership positions and perform community service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.