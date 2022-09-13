Los Altos Scout Troop 33 honored seven new Eagle Scouts at a ceremony Aug. 20.
The Eagle rank is the highest achievement in Scouting, with only 4% of Scouts attaining it. To earn the Eagle designation, Scouts must complete a minimum of 21 merit badges, lead a community service project, hold multiple troop leadership positions and perform community service.
The new Eagle Scouts and their projects:
• Dominic Chang restored an area inside Redwood Grove Nature Preserve in Los Altos, partnering with Grassroots Ecology to support its mission to restore native habitat and biodiversity. With support from several fellow Scouts, Chang cleaned up an overgrown area in the preserve and transformed it into a showcase of native plants, with each garden bed dedicated to a specific theme. With his Eagle project, Chang said he hopes to give back to the local community by helping restore the park and showing people the beauty of native plants and the importance of preserving the native ecosystem.
• Avery Chin designed and built cat shelters for the Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority and produced a video tutorial to teach others how to build their own cat shelters. Chin wanted to find an Eagle Scout project that helped animals, but the pandemic made it difficult. He finally connected with SVACA, and after meeting with and surveying employees, he developed plans for the cat shelter design and coordinated and managed the building of four cat shelters and production of the video, which totaled more than 100 hours of work.
• Casey Jones built a planter box hybrid bench for his charter middle school, Summit Denali. When he attended Summit Denali, he noted a lack of outdoor seating during recess and lunch. As a way to give back to the community, Jones built outdoor seating for Summit Denali students. Following COVID precautions, he worked closely with the school’s director as well as Troop 33 Scouts to assemble, cut, sand, nail and seal the hybrid bench. The bench is now used by middle schoolers every day at recess and lunch.
• Brandon Louie rebuilt a fence for Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Palo Alto. The project consisted of the deconstruction and rebuilding of a fence that was in dire need of replacement. With the support of fellow Scouts and volunteers from the church, Louie’s team took apart the old fence, reusing pieces to function as sawhorses to build the new fence. He sought not only to eliminate a hazard, but also to replace it with a functional fence that integrates traditional Japanese styles into the design to match the church’s Japanese heritage.
• Jake Meyer added two benches and a canopy in an elevated area at Almond School in Los Altos, which he attended. The space was previously barren and not being used for anything. Meyer thought it would be a good place for people to rest while on a walk or run, or even to make new friends at school. The project took just under a month to complete, with a crew of approximately six digging holes for poles and benches to be cemented in, pounding rebar into the ground and shoveling wood chips into place. By placing benches that say “Buddy Bench” on them, Meyer aimed to create an inviting area for children to sit and make new friends.
• Matthew Poppitz constructed an outdoor meditation hut for a local church. It stands in an area sheltered by bushes and trees, and provides a place for churchgoers and visitors to rest and relax. The structure has siding and a roof to protect it from the elements and tree droppings, as well as electricity. Because it was constructed during the pandemic in the summer of 2020, it was difficult to recruit volunteers to help. Undeterred, Poppitz gathered friends to complete his project in 288 hours over 18 consecutive days.
• Jeffrey Wang made masks for the Orange County Rescue Mission. The masks were shipped to the organization and given to people in need. Amid the pandemic, Wang set out to do his part and discovered there was a mask shortage. After some research, he shared his own designs with volunteers. The final design included having fabric cut into quarters, machine-sewn into masks and then hand-sewn with threads for the ear loops. In total, Wang’s team made 60 masks and donated them to the organization.
For more information on Troop 33, visit troop33.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments