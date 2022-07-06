Los Altos Scout Troop 33 honored five new Eagle Scouts – including the troop’s first female Eagle Scout – at a ceremony June 19.
The Eagle designation is the highest achievement in Scouting, with only 4% of Scouts attaining it. To earn the Eagle rank, Scouts must complete a minimum of 21 merit badges, lead a community service project, hold multiple troop leadership positions and perform community service.
The new Eagle Scouts and their projects:
• Ameen Qureshi designed and oversaw construction of cabinets for NISA, a domestic violence shelter for women and children. He assembled a team of eight volunteers to assist with the construction and installation of the cabinets. After graduating from Homestead High School in 2020, Qureshi attended Foothill College for a year and is transferring to USC in the fall to study computational linguistics.
• Robert Stanley coordinated the making of 20 blankets for cancer patients at El Camino Hospital. The day patients start chemotherapy, they are able to pick a blanket and pillow case, a gesture that provides comfort and care. Hospital officials expressed a need for the blankets. Stanley, who graduated from Mountain View High, is studying environmental science at Loyola Marymount University.
• Alec Song used his technological talents to donate refurbished devices to low-income seniors at Sunny View Retirement Community. He spent four weeks collecting hundreds of devices from local residents, then held multiple restoration sessions, where Scouts helped him sort, fix and clean the devices. Song plans to study computer engineering as a freshman at UC Santa Barbara in the fall.
• Audrey Turcotte is Troop 33’s first female Eagle Scout. She began her Scouting career in 10th grade after her brother joined Troop 33. Her Eagle project involved making three Little Free Libraries for elementary schools in the Mountain View Whisman School District. Her final designs resembled three minions from the “Minions” movie. Her goal was to encourage younger kids to read by creating a convenient and consistent location to both find and share books.
• Andrew Fu built a goat swing structure for the Animal Assisted Happiness farm. AAH uses animal therapy to help children with special needs. He said building the swing in the goat pen will make the goats happier and in turn make the children who visit the farm happier. Fu is a rising senior at The Harker School in San Jose, where he is a member of the National Honor Society.
For more information on Troop 33, visit troop33.org.
