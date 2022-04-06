For many Foothill College students interested in STEM, navigating the varying pathways to work in the sciences is intimidating, especially given their limited experience. The college’s Science Learning Institute aims to aid those students through an internship program that enables them to gain real-life experience in research and development while working on projects under local STEM industry professionals.
A cohort of 25 students working with 22 mentors wrapped up their spring internships with SLI last month, though some will be continuing with their research. In accordance with SLI’s mission to promote equity in the STEM industry, the internships are specifically designed for students who have never held an internship, as well as those from low-income backgrounds and underrepresented groups.
“It’s been a great experience to see the growth of the students to overcome imposter syndrome and be in these rigorous internships on topics such as teaching computers how to do organic chemistry to cancer research to autonomous driving technology,” said SLI director Sophia Kim.
Promoting passion for STEM
Daniel Chavez was among those students who were unsure of their capabilities before applying for the program. Although he has been passionate about science since a young age, he was too intimidated to pursue a degree in STEM, instead choosing a major he was not as interested in and thus not motivated to succeed.
Chavez rediscovered his love for science after taking his first chemistry class at Foothill. Despite doing well in his classes, it took three people to convince him to apply for the internship program. He didn’t think it would work out for him – until he was accepted.
With two other students, Junyue Lin and Vivian Truong, Chavez was assigned to work on a research project headed by Stanford University science fellow Cody Aldaz that encoded chemical reactions to machines to generate data about the results – essentially teaching a computer how to do organic chemistry.
In addition to providing invaluable experience, school credit and even a stipend for students’ work, the program benefits the professional researchers who are able to advance their studies while acting as mentors.
Building confidence
Aldaz, whose field is computational chemistry, said he spent countless hours as an undergrad doing the calculations he and his interns are teaching the computer to do automatically, and having such a tool will make the process easier and faster in the future. The group will move forward with their research beyond the internship period and plan eventually to publish their results.
As the first in his family to graduate from college, Aldaz said he was excited to share this opportunity with students who may have been in a similar position to him in his early college years, when he knew little about careers in research.
“The students lacked confidence at first, but it was cool to watch them gain some over time,” Aldaz said. “I can tell that they’re feeling a lot more prepared for the future and have a better understanding of what science is and if they really want to do it.”
Anh Clerkin, a graduate of the SLI internship program, encouraged students to pursue SLI opportunities. She is now concurrently earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering at San Jose State University, in addition to holding a research and development internship with Automat Solutions in Fremont.
Clerkin said her summer internship through SLI made her realize her love for research and helped her hone the skills necessary to perform in her current lab position and to start writing a thesis.
“Foothill holds a very special place in my heart, and SLI is a big part of that,” she said. “It’s a great place to help forge a career for people going to school who are trying to get going in STEM.”
The next batch of SLI internships begin in summer; the application deadline is April 24.
SLI’s internship and scholarship programs are funded by donors interested in contributing to efforts to diversify STEM and offer opportunities to students who may not have the advantages necessary to complete a degree in STEM without additional support.
Chavez said he gained more from the program than relevant skills in the sciences – he found community.
“The nature of community college is that everyone is on their own path,” he said. “It can be easy to feel like you’re the only one with a particular objective, but this program brought like-minded people together and provided a support system so that when we transfer or move on in life, there are people who I can check in with who are pursuing the same thing as I am.”
For more information on the Science Learning Institute, visit foothill.edu/sli.