MVLA receives grant for health pathway
The Mountain View Los Altos High School District recently received a $100,000 College and Career Pathways Access dual enrollment grant from the California Department of Education for the district’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Health Patient Care Pathway at Mountain View High School.
According to MVLA CTE program specialist Amber Woodward, who wrote the grant, the funds will be renewable after the first year.
The Health Patient Care Pathway was created in response to an MVLA student survey conducted last spring, where the No. 1 request was a health pathway. Marie Clarke, a former intensive care nurse from Duke University, has been hired as the CTE teacher and will teach two periods of Health Careers 1 at Mountain View High. She will be teaching a dual enrollment course, Health 51, simultaneously with Foothill College.
State board recruits student members
The California State Board of Education is accepting applications for the 2024-2025 student board member position.
Any student who is a California resident enrolled in a public high school, will be a senior in good standing in the 2024-2025 school year and is available to attend a statewide student leader conference in Sacramento Nov. 5-8 is eligible to apply.
MVLA Scholars seeks AVID mentors
MVLA Scholars is recruiting local residents to mentor students in the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program at Mountain View and Los Altos high schools as they navigate the college admissions process.
The goal of the AVID program is to prepare underrepresented students for success in college.
No college counseling experience is necessary; training and ongoing support will be provided by the AVID teachers, college and career counselors at each high school and the MVLA Scholars program.
