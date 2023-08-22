MVLA receives grant for health pathway

The Mountain View Los Altos High School District recently received a $100,000 College and Career Pathways Access dual enrollment grant from the California Department of Education for the district’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Health Patient Care Pathway at Mountain View High School.

